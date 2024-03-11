CARBONE FINE FOOD INTRODUCES ALFREDO SAUCE TO GROWING PORTFOLIO OF PREMIUM JARRED SAUCES

Classic Alfredo and Roasted Garlic Alfredo are the first white sauces in the Carbone Fine Food Family

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbone Fine Food , the fastest growing pasta sauce in America, today announces the release of its newest innovations, Classic Alfredo and Roasted Garlic Alfredo. Curated by award-winning chefs, Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, Carbone Alfredo elevates the classic white sauce with the premium, unmatched taste and quality of Carbone. It's the latest innovation in their line of jarred sauces that reimagines classic Italian-American staples through a distinctly Carbone lens, following the smash hit success of their flagship Spicy Vodka launch in summer 2023.

Carbone Classic Alfredo is a blend of rich, creamy parmesan and romano cheeses, cream, and butter while Roasted Garlic delivers the same flavorful blend with a touch of roasted garlic. Like all Carbone sauces, Alfredo is slow-cooked in small batches with premium, all natural ingredients.

"Red sauce is our bread and butter, and we've proven that we can do that really well," said Eric Skae, CEO of Carbone Fine Food." We're excited to expand our offerings with Alfredo and bring our signature premium quality to this popular style of sauce."

With the Alfredo sauce segment experiencing more than 14% overall sales growth in 2023, the timing is right.

Carbone Fine Food Alfredo sauces are currently rolling out across the country, starting at $8.99 a jar. Consumers can purchase all Carbone Fine Food products at various retailers nationwide and online at both Amazon and https://carbonefinefood.com/ .

For more information, visit https://carbonefinefood.com/ or follow on Instagram and TikTok at @carbonefinefood .

About Carbone Fine Food:

Carbone Fine Food sauces feature the same fresh, quality ingredients found in the brand's iconic restaurants, including the world's best-tasting tomatoes, grown in volcanic ash and handpicked in Italy. Using a traditional technique, the sauces are slow cooked in small batches. Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi oversee the entire sauce process from start to finish, from choosing the farms that the ingredients are sourced from to testing hundreds of batches to ensure that the quality of the jarred sauce is second to none.

