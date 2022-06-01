Carbone Fine Food Releases New Red Sauce: Marinara Delicato

Made Without Onions Or Garlic, Marinara Delicato Caters To Those Who Are Allium Intolerant Or Who Follow A Low FODMAP Diet

NEW YORK CITY, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbone Fine Food is proud to announce the release of their newest sauce: Marinara Delicato. Created by Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi for those who are allium intolerant, or who follow a low FODMAP diet, Marinara Delicato is a version of Carbone's classic Marinara that is free of onions and garlic, but rich with flavor. The sauce features the same fresh, quality ingredients found in the brand's iconic restaurants - tomatoes imported from Italy, fresh basil, olive oil, carrots, sea salt, celery, and oregano. Priced at $23.99 for two jars, Marinara Delicato is currently available at www.carbonefinefood.com and will soon be available on Amazon, as well as grocery stores nationwide.