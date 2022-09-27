Carbonfuture raises EUR 5.5 million from existing and new investors to accelerate its growth globally

FREIBURG, Germany, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbonfuture, the digital MRV platform and marketplace for high-quality carbon removal credits, successfully raised EUR 5.5M in a round led by its existing investors Carbon Removal Partners , Übermorgen Ventures , and WiVenture . They were joined by tech4good venture capital fund 4impact capital and value-add investor Sustainable Future Ventures . The funding will allow Carbonfuture to further grow its presence with a focus on the US market, enabling it to meet the growing demand of high-ranking customers like Microsoft, Swiss Re, Klarna, and South Pole. This will be achieved by broadening the range of innovative carbon removal technologies supported by its platform, as well as by the expansion of its platform services to additional ecosystem partners.

The demand for carbon removal credits continues to grow as companies reduce their greenhouse gas emissions but realize that their internal efforts alone will not allow them to reach their climate commitments. The market for carbon credits is growing rapidly and is expected to reach a worth of $50 billion by 2030 but that growth runs the risk of being undermined by low quality credits that do not deliver on their claims of additionality or durability. Carbonfuture has stepped in to provide a critical solution that enables a high-quality credit market to scale rapidly, while delivering the promised environmental benefits. Carbonfuture's end-to-end platform integrates carbon tracking, third-party credit standards, and financing tools across carbon removal technologies, ensuring a new tier of credit quality for buyers and sellers, as well as reducing friction for rapid industry growth. Customers include some of the largest carbon removal buyers in the world, such as Microsoft, SwissRe, Klarna and South Pole.

Carbonfuture has established the world's leading MRV (monitoring, reporting, verification) system for carbon removal. A transparent and auditable system hosts premium carbon removal credits - carbon removal you can trust – with the built-in ability to scale across a wide range of carbon removal technologies. This approach ultimately de-risks the adoption and long-term commitment to carbon removal by buyers. "Our seamless digital carbon tracking solution and strict adherence to independent standards and audits are the main building blocks that guarantee our carbon removal credits transparently deliver the climate impact they claim to make. Leading buyers already identified these trust-building elements as value drivers", Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture.

"Carbonfuture's MRV technology enables and vastly accelerates the adoption of high-quality carbon removal credits. We have been impressed by the exceptional team and look forward to working with them to create a more transparent, homogenous, and liquid carbon removal credit market", Ali Najafbagy, Founding & Managing Partner of 4impact capital.

"At Sustainable Future Ventures, we are focused on investing in startups that can help corporations in the built environment achieve their carbon reduction goals. While significant progress is being made in reducing emissions through operational improvements, we know that carbon removal credits will also be a massive part in reaching these goals. Carbonfuture's platform plays a critical role in ensuring that these credits are robust and accurate", Matthew Chagan, Partner at Sustainable Future Ventures.

About Carbonfuture

Carbonfuture is an end-to-end platform for companies who want to participate in removing carbon from the atmosphere. The climate tech startup offers access to high-quality carbon removal and participation in the world's most cutting-edge carbon community. Unlike traditional marketplaces, the combination of Carbonfuture's digital platform, project financing tools, and long-term partnerships ensures a new tier of credit quality, while simultaneously reducing friction for growth across the world's most promising carbon removal technologies.

Companies like Microsoft, Swiss Re, Klarna, and South Pole trust Carbonfuture to help them meet their climate commitments in a transparent, verifiable, and scientifically robust way.

Carbonfuture operates globally with offices in Freiburg, Germany and San Francisco, USA. See the latest at carbonfuture.earth .

