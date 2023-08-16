Carbonhand available in the US through Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions

Bioservo signs a wholesale distributor agreement with Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions for sales of Carbonhand in the US. The initial intent of the agreement is to make Carbonhand available for Veterans Administration Facilities (VA) and Department of Defense Healthcare Facilities (DoD). The agreement can also be expanded to include other customer segments.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions (VHSS) has over 30 years of healthcare distribution management experience and represents leading manufacturers to federal government agencies. Established in 2010, VHSS has been a veteran-driven medical product distribution company and has taken the collective experience of its workforce to the front lines of veterans' medical care. VHSS expanded its reach to service all federal government agencies with a well-diversified portfolio of products. In honoring a legacy of service and commitment, VHSS prides itself on a tradition of employing a majority veteran workforce.

VHSS currently has several contracts for the government to use to purchase goods and services. The plan is to include Carbonhand in the Electronic Catalog Contract for Medical Equipment (ECAT) within the coming month and in the Federal Supply Schedule 65 II A- Medical Equipment and Supplies (FSS) later this year.

"We are starting to get the commercial structure in place, the wholesale distribution and logistics are important pieces that now are checked off. Through Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions, Carbonhand is included in critical supply agreements and made available to Veterans Administration Facilities (VA). Discussions with sales distributors in selected geographies are ongoing and we are confident that we will have the first agreements in place within a short time," says Petter Bäckgren, CEO of Bioservo.

For more information, please contact,

Petter Bäckgren, CEO, Bioservo Technologies AB

Phone: +468 21 17 10

[email protected]

Mikael Wester, Marketing Director, Bioservo Technologies AB

Phone: +468 21 17 10

[email protected]

About Bioservo Technologies

Bioservo Technologies AB (publ) is a world-leading company in wearable muscle-strengthening systems for people in need of extra strength and endurance. All our innovative products and systems are designed to keep people strong, healthy, and efficient. The company has a unique global position within soft exoskeleton technology for the hand, both for industrial applications to improve the health of workers and to improve the quality of life for people with reduced muscle strength. Bioservo Technologies was founded in 2006 in collaboration between researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology and a doctor at Karolinska University Hospital. Bioservo Technologies is a Swedish public limited company with headquarters in Stockholm.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.

For more information, please visit www.bioservo.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/bioservo-technologies-ab--publ-/i/vhss-logotype,c3206338 VHSS Logotype

SOURCE Bioservo Technologies AB (publ)