Carbontech Company HYCO1 Introduces Groundbreaking Technology that Turns CO2 Waste into High-Value Products

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbontech innovator HYCO1 announced today it has developed a proprietary catalyst and process technology that gives industrial companies a way to turn harmful CO2 waste into high value, sustainable products. Using HYCO1's breakthrough technology, industrial companies can quickly and drastically reduce their CO2 emissions with no upfront costs. HYCO1 is then able to convert those emissions into high purity gases that are in high demand for green chemical production.

"High CO2 emitting companies are looking for solutions to decarbonize. Our CO2 catalyst cost-effectively converts up to 100 percent of CO2 into usable gases, whereas conventional CO2 reforming technologies are limited to a much lower conversion rate at a considerably higher cost," said Greg Carr, co-founder and chief executive officer at HYCO1. He added, "We can directly meet the decarbonization objectives and corporate mandates that chemicals, fuels, building materials, and power industries are seeking."

Turning CO2 emissions into low-cost, high-value products represents a sustainable and easily scalable investment opportunity. Using HYCO1's technology, companies can convert millions of tons of CO2 per year into building block chemical gases that can be directly reused in industrial source processes or alternatively used to produce a wide range of low CI score products that the world uses. From food grade waxes and efficient motor oils, to paints, dyes, fertilizers and fuel, HYCO1 can create carbon-negative or carbon-neutral products at the same or higher quality than products made from petrochemicals.

"We're delivering a better way to reduce, reuse and recycle carbon with bankable turnkey customer solutions," said Carr. "Our carbon transformation process technology "drops into" existing, manufacturing processes and integrates seamlessly at any scale above 250 tons per day."

Well-positioned to address the emissions challenge, HYCO1 is led by co-founders Greg Carr, Jeff Brimhall and Kurt Dieker. Together, Carr, Brimhall and Dieker bring more than 80 years of hydrogen, syngas, chemical process, catalyst development, environmental technology, industrial gases, and business development experience, overlapped with years of successful tech start-up and funding experience.

About HYCO1

HYCO1 is the only carbontech company that cost-effectively captures industrial-scale CO2 emissions from the source and turns them into high-value, sustainable products. Pioneering a new era for planet positive solutions through carbon negative innovation, HYCO1 brings immediate, actionable CO2 conversion and utilization solutions to high CO2 emitting industrial companies and ESG investors. By decarbonizing one industrial plant at a time, HYCO1 plans to reduce, reuse, and recycle carbon emissions in a way that reverses the effects of climate change. Learn more at www.hyco1.com.

