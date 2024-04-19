Carbyne Achieves Cal OES Certification, Expands Reach to Provide Emergency Call Handling Solutions in California

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a global leader in public safety technology, is pleased to announce that it has obtained certification from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), enabling Carbyne to offer its cutting-edge call handling solutions throughout the State of California.

As a result of receiving the Cal OES certification, Carbyne's state-of-the-art call handling platform, APEX is now available for purchase by emergency contact centers across California. Interested agencies can request a demo here.

"We are honored to have received the Cal OES certification, which underscores our commitment to providing state-of-the-art emergency communication solutions," said Carbyne CEO Amir Elichai. "With this certification, we look forward to partnering with emergency services agencies and helping to improve public safety across California."

Carbyne APEX stands as a pinnacle in call management software, offering an array of features such as real-time data integration, live video streaming, location tracking, instant messaging, and misrouted call flagging. In addition to the core product offered under the Cal OES contract, APEX can also integrate innovative features such as AI-driven two-way translation, and advanced call triage to improve emergency response times and accuracy. Designed to enhance crisis management, APEX empowers emergency response teams with cutting-edge tools for rapid and effective intervention.

Cal OES serves as the state's leadership hub during all major emergencies and disasters. This includes responding, directing, and coordinating State and Federal resources and mutual aid assets across all regions of California to support the diverse communities across the State. Cal OES also supports local jurisdictions and communities through planning and preparedness activities, training, and facilitating the immediate response to an emergency through the longer–term recovery phase. During this process, Cal OES serves as the State's overall coordinator and agent to secure federal government resources through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

For more information about Carbyne's Cal OES certified call handling solutions, please visit https://carbyne.com/

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

