Carbyne Releases AI-V, an AI-Powered Virtual Agent for Admin Lines Within Emergency Communications Centers

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a leading innovator in emergency response technology and services, today introduces AI-V, a virtual agent that helps emergency communication centers manage high volumes of administrative calls and cope with staffing shortages. AI-V is being demonstrated this week at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) in Orlando, a premier event in the critical communications field.

More than 99% of emergency communications centers in the U.S. manage both emergency 9-1-1 lines and administrative lines (10-digit numbers and 311) that support other public services such as trash removal and street maintenance, which can account for 50% to 80% of calls received. Considering that most U.S. PSAPs (Public Safety Answering Points) face critical staffing shortages, they need to prioritize their staff to support emergency (9-1-1) lines first, leaving a gap in support for administrative calls and the community with a sub-optimal experience compared to private sector call centers.

"AI-V addresses the #1 problem facing most emergency communication centers, which is understaffing," said Amir Elichai, Carbyne's CEO. "They need their personnel to answer emergency calls first. By integrating AI in a cloud-native platform, we're transforming how communities can meet their citizens' expectations for smartphone-era service."

Going far beyond an automated menu of options, AI-V uses assistive intelligence (AI) to interact with non-emergency callers, providing citizens a quick and consistent experience that gives them the information they need and allows them to talk to humans when necessary.

Carbyne has built a full-service virtual agent that can handle many routine inquiries, including routing calls, answering commonly asked questions, filing complaints, and more. Because AI-V is always learning, the system provides feedback data that helps agencies continually improve the coverage of AI-V's services, allowing it to address and service more callers' needs.

Carbyne AI-V is offered as an add-on service for APEX, the company's full-featured call management platform, or Carbyne's Universe, which is an "over-the-top" call management solution that is layered onto the communications center's existing infrastructure.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

