Carbyne and Sourcewell Partner to Modernize Emergency Communications Nationwide

Agreement expands procurement access to Carbyne's cloud-native emergency communications platform for thousands of government and educational agencies

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, the leading provider of cloud-native emergency communications solutions, today announced it has been awarded a supplier contract with Sourcewell, a government agency offering cooperative purchasing and procurement solutions to more than 50,000 participating government, education, and nonprofit organizations across the United States and Canada.

The agreement gives Sourcewell members streamlined access to Carbyne's suite of next-generation emergency communications tools—including Carbyne APEX, Bridge Desk, and Universe—helping public agencies modernize 911 call handling, improve interagency coordination, and deploy AI-powered solutions that enhance safety and resilience.

"This contract represents a significant step forward in making advanced emergency communications more accessible," said Amir Elichai, CEO and Founder of Carbyne. "Through Sourcewell, we can remove procurement barriers and accelerate how communities across the country adopt the technology they need to respond faster, communicate more clearly, and make confident decisions in critical moments."

Carbyne's solutions are trusted by governments and enterprises worldwide to handle millions of emergency interactions each year. With tools such as real-time video, geolocation, multilingual transcription and translation, AI-powered recommendations, and command-and-control visibility, Carbyne equips public safety leaders with a unified platform for faster, smarter emergency response.

"Sourcewell is committed to connecting its members with proven solutions that improve operations and outcomes," said Victoria Palmieri, Principal Supplier Development Executive at Sourcewell. "Carbyne's cloud-native platform aligns perfectly with that mission, helping public safety agencies strengthen their capabilities while reducing complexity in procurement."

By partnering with Sourcewell, Carbyne expands its ability to support municipalities, school districts, higher education institutions, and nonprofits in delivering safer, more resilient communities nationwide.

About Carbyne

Carbyne is setting a new standard for how the world responds to emergencies. Our cloud-native platform—built for speed, clarity, and action—uses AI to help emergency responders move faster, see more, and make confident decisions when lives are on the line. Carbyne connects responders with real-time data, live video, multilingual transcription and translation, and intelligent tools that streamline complex workflows and enhance coordination. Deployed across dozens of jurisdictions, integrated with leading public safety systems, and trusted to process over 250 million data points annually with 99.999% inbound call flow uptime in the US, Carbyne delivers resilience at scale. With global reach and an unrelenting focus on impact, we help communities stay safer, better prepared, and more connected—because every second matters, and every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne.com.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell empowers public employees through dynamic solutions and services that drive efficiency and impact. As a government organization serving thousands of public agencies across the United States and Canada, Sourcewell understands the day-to-day challenges public employees face. From cooperative contracts and related solutions, to education and community resources, Sourcewell is committed to providing high-quality service while supporting community success. Visit sourcewell-mn.gov to learn more. See current job openings at sourcewell-mn.gov/careers.

