Carbyne Named in Prestigious Duns100 List of Best Startup Companies to Work for in Israel

Cloud-native emergency communications leader recognized for workplace excellence amid record growth and innovation.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, a global leader in cloud-native public safety technology, today announced it has been named in the 2025 Duns100 list of Best Startup Companies to Work for in Israel, ranking #6 on the prestigious annual list. This recognition highlights Carbyne's commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture while delivering transformative AI-powered emergency response solutions. The rankings are determined through rigorous evaluation conducted by Dun & Bradstreet Israel Group economists considering a range of criteria.

Carbyne's more than 200 employees globally are consistently developing groundbreaking technologies for emergency call centers worldwide, providing career opportunities to work on life-saving innovations that have real-world impact. This dynamic work environment is fueling Carbyne's mission to transform how the world responds to emergencies.

"The Duns100 recognition reflects the incredible talent and dedication of our team," said Amir Elichai, Co-Founder and CEO at Carbyne. "At Carbyne, our people are working on technology that saves lives every day, and that sense of purpose drives everything we do. This achievement was made possible by passionate professionals who are committed to innovation and making a real difference in public safety. We're proud to create an environment where our team can push boundaries and turn bold ideas into reality."

The Duns100 recognition comes during a year of exceptional momentum for Carbyne. In July 2025, the company raised $100 million in new financing to accelerate development of its AI-powered 911 emergency call handling platform. The funding round, which included participation from AT&T Ventures, Axon Enterprise, Cox Enterprises, Global Medical Response, and other leading investors, represented a strong vote of confidence in Carbyne's vision and execution. This growth has been fueled by the company's remarkable performance metrics, including 477% year-over-year growth in APEX annual recurring revenue and a 105% increase in APEX platform customers, demonstrating surging demand from emergency call centers transitioning from legacy infrastructure to cloud-native systems.

Today, Carbyne serves nearly 300 sites worldwide across 23 U.S. states and six countries, with more than 7,000 call takers using the platform globally. The company's cloud-native platform processes over 250 million data points annually with 99.999% call handling uptime in the U.S., delivering AI-powered intelligence that helps emergency responders make confident decisions when every second counts.

For more information on how to join Carbyne, visit the Careers page.

About Carbyne

Carbyne is setting a new standard for how the world responds to emergencies. Our cloud-native platform—built for speed, clarity, and action—uses AI to help emergency responders move faster, see more, and make confident decisions when lives are on the line. Carbyne connects responders with real-time data, live video, multilingual transcription and translation, and intelligent tools that streamline complex workflows and enhance coordination. Deployed across dozens of jurisdictions, integrated with leading public safety systems, and trusted to process over 250 million data points annually with 99.999% inbound 911 call handling uptime in the U.S., Carbyne delivers resilience at scale. With global reach and an unrelenting focus on impact, we help communities stay safer, better prepared, and more connected—because every second matters, and every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne.com.

About Duns100

The Duns100 list, published by Dun & Bradstreet Israel, recognizes companies that excel in creating outstanding work environments. The rankings are based on set, defined and measured criteria and are undertaken by Dun & Bradstreet Israel Group economists, evaluating factors including employee satisfaction, organizational culture, career development opportunities, and overall workplace quality.

Media Contacts

Montner Tech PR

[email protected]

KAMIR

[email protected]

(203) 226-9290

SOURCE Carbyne