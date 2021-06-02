Carbyne Hosts Global Innovation Summit To Address New World Public Safety Affairs And Emerging Technologies

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a global innovation leader in emergency collaboration, today announces the details and spokesperson lineup for its annual Global Innovation Summit taking place via Zoom tomorrow, June 3, at 12 p.m. ET. The webinar will address yet another challenging year for public safety and law enforcement, and the emerging technologies that have materialized as a result to improve public safety. Registration is now open at this link , and the first 1000 participants to register will receive a copy of Jim Marshall and Tracey Laorenza's book The Resilient 911 Professional.

With the macro and micro hardships warranted by a pandemic, modern-day policing, and social unrest, attendees have the opportunity to hear from safety leaders on their visions and professional resolutions for the future. Industry leaders and former government officials will host speaking and panel sessions that tackle topics like women in leadership, mental health, technology enhancement, and even showcase a cross border collaboration success story that pinpoints the location of a missing migrant worker down to an accurate four meter radius in a matter of minutes. The full list of event panelists and speakers can be found here , and includes appearances by:

Sara Weston, CEO and Founder of 911der Women

Leah Missildine, Executive Director of the Alabama 911 Board

Lic. David Anaya Cooley, Public Safety Secretary of the State of Sonora, Mexico

Dr. Ricardo Corral Luna, Former Deputy Secretary of the National Public Safety System of Mexico

Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne

"We're all starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel following what is now more than a year of unknowns," states Amir Elichai, CEO and co-founder of Carbyne. "Carbyne is gathering standout global leaders to share some of their biggest trials and wins, showcase new and life-saving technologies, like the use of drones, and to advance the industry-wide emergency collaboration standards of the future."

From strategies and tools to change the face of policing to adjusting and adapting to emergencies in our digital world, the free event provides an authentic look at learnings and the technology-enabled future ahead. Public safety officials have been catapulted into a new world, and the goal of tomorrow's event is to discuss how everyone must continue to adjust, re-evaluate, and evolve to create opportunity for citizens and global leaders.

ABOUT CARBYNE: Founded by Amir Elichai (Chairman & CEO), Alex Dizengoff (CTO), Yony Yatsun (R&D Manager) and Lital Leshem (Shareholder), Carbyne is a global leader in public safety technology. Headquartered in NYC, Carbyne quickly grew to be one of dominant global players in the public safety global industry. Today, Carbyne is the largest rich-data provider globally, delivering over 155M data points per year. In addition its rich data platforms enable first responders and Emergency Call Centers to connect with the caller via highly secure communication omni-channel with no app required. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration, Carbyne provides a unified cloud native solution that enables ECCs, first responders, citizens and the state to share live actionable data that can lead to more efficient, transparent operations and ultimately save lives. For more information, visit www.carbyne911.com .

