CITY OF PHARR, TEXAS, BRINGS NEXT-GENERATION 9-1-1 SERVICES TO ITS COMMUNITY

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a global leader in public safety technology, today announced that Pharr Public Safety Communications in Pharr, Texas is the latest public safety agency to go live on the Carbyne Universe platform, a move that will significantly improve public safety call handling in the rapidly growing, south Texas border community it serves. A city video explaining how residents can interact with the technology can be found here .

Carbyne Universe is an "Over-The-Top (OTT)," Next Generation 9-1-1 call management solution that provides a more holistic, immersive view of an incident by collecting and integrating rich media and data from callers and presenting to emergency call handlers it in a unified interface. Whereas legacy 9-1-1 technology is based primarily on voice and very limited data, Carbyne Universe allows 9-1-1 call takers to receive precise location data, see live video, chat via text, and gather other valuable information from emergency callers.

"This new 9-1-1 system is another reflection of our strategic vision to lead the region in municipal excellence, sustainability, and innovation," says Pharr's Mayor, Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. "We are proud to be the first city in our four-county region to offer accurate location identification, live video, and silent texting capabilities to 9-1-1."

"At Carbyne, we are dedicated to revolutionizing emergency communication and response through our Next Gen 9-1-1 solutions," said Amir Elichai, Carbyne CEO. "Supporting communities like Pharr with our advanced technology means enhancing their ability to respond quickly and efficiently in times of crisis. Our collaboration ensures that residents have access to the most modern, cloud-native emergency call management system available, ultimately making Pharr a safer and more connected community."

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

