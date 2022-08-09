Card Integrity Awarded Higher Education Partnership with IPHEC

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Card Integrity, an expense monitoring firm in Oak Brook, IL, announced that they have been selected and awarded the opportunity to provide for the Illinois Public Higher Education Cooperative, "IPHEC". The partnership was awarded to provide Spend Analysis of Procurement Card Program for IPHEC's 13 Public Higher Education Institutions in Illinois and Illinois Community Colleges.

With this award, Card Integrity will have the opportunity to service all 13 Public Higher Education Institutions, as well as Illinois Community Colleges. "IPHEC is very excited about what Card Integrity can offer our members!" commented Graham LaMontagne, Senior Coordinator at IPHEC.

"It is an honor to be awarded a partnership with IPHEC," said Doug Hindsley, senior partner at Card Integrity. "We look forward to furthering our expense review abilities, driving visibility and audit compliance, across the State of Illinois. The IPHEC strategic partnerships will enhance the financial controls across the state."

The duration of IPHEC award runs through January 18th, 2024 and has the potential for four 1-year renewals. Card Integrity looks forward to providing expense monitoring solutions for IPHEC in the years to come and deepening their partnership with Illinois schools.

About Card Integrity

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Card Integrity brings greater insight, transparency, and flexibility to the expense review process while serving its government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, retail, and transportation clients. Expense monitoring and reporting by Card Integrity offer customers easy access to hundreds of alerts to identify fraud, track compliance, and streamline notifications. Leading organizations rely on Card Integrity services for stronger controls, greater insights, and smarter spend.

