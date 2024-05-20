Card Integrity Releases "Sourcing Workbook" Service to Help Organizations Develop Data-Backed Strategic Sourcing Plans

The Sourcing Workbook is designed to give organizations the data and insight they need to improve their strategic sourcing capabilities.

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Card Integrity announced its Sourcing Workbook report, which is an extension of its DataWISE Expense Monitoring service. While Card Integrity built its business on expense monitoring for organizations' Procurement Cards ("P-Cards") and travel cards, the company has innovated its reporting over time to include services for sourcing in addition to procurement and purchasing.

The Sourcing Workbook lays out a variety of statistics and data in a way that is easy to understand and report on. Visuals like graphs and charts outline statistics like year-over-year program spend, top categories, top suppliers, category thresholds, supplier patterns, and sourceable spends per period. These statistics are tailored to clients' programs and policy. The Sourcing Workbook is designed for strategic sourcing professionals in corporate organizations. Card Integrity assigns a forensic principal to every organization it works with for communication on these reports, meaning that this is a true collaborative service, not just software.

"The Sourcing Workbook helps category and sourcing managers quickly and easily identify addressable and actional spend," said Paul Henley, Forensic Principal at Card Integrity. "With the velocity at which procurement professionals need to move today, communicating with leadership, they need key data on spend they have actual influence over, not just total spend. The Sourcing Workbook gives them that."

