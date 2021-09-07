Card Integrity Supports Supplier Diversity by Adding DBE Suppliers to Expense Monitoring Tool

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving the visibility and monitoring of your organization's spend has never been more important – both from a compliance and internal communications standpoint. Card Integrity has earned a reputation among higher education, pharmaceutical, government, and corporate organizations for its advanced analytics and P-Card expense reporting tool, Data-Wise. Data-Wise reports now include spend analytics for your Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) suppliers.

"Here at Card Integrity, we understand the importance of supplier diversity and that some organizations are required to do business with a percentage of DBE suppliers regularly," said Doug Hindsley, senior partner at Card Integrity. "With this new add-on feature to our service, clients can now obtain a detailed analysis of their DBE spend trends each month with no extra effort on their part. This is ideal for organizations who have been looking for a tool to help further categorize their spend both for internal and external reporting and recordkeeping purposes."

Card Integrity's DBE Spend Trends feature provides an in-depth monthly review of important factors like your DBE transactions, fiscal DBE spend, top HUB vendors, which internal departments are utilizing DBE suppliers most, and more. Each Data-Wise client is provided with their very own expert forensic principal who will carefully examine your company spend, customize your analytics report, and help to ensure your company's card program policies are being closely followed by employees.

To learn more or schedule an online demonstration of Card Integrity's expense monitoring service with supplier diversity insights, click here.

About Card Integrity

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Card Integrity brings greater insight, transparency, and flexibility to the expense review process while serving its government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, retail, and transportation clients. Expense monitoring and reporting by Card Integrity offer customers easy access to hundreds of alerts to identify fraud, track compliance, and streamline notifications. Leading organizations rely on Card Integrity services for stronger controls, greater insights, smarter spend.

