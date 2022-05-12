Card Integrity Wins the 2022 Supplier Award for Strategic Partnership from Iowa State University Procurement Services

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Card Integrity is pleased to announce its acceptance of the 2022 Supplier Strategic Partnership Award. In May 2022, Iowa State University's Procurement Services Department announced six 2022 Supplier Award Winners with Card Integrity being selected to receive the Strategic Partnership Award .

The Strategic Partnership Award recognizes extraordinary collaboration and innovation between a contracted supplier and Iowa State University. For the past four years, Card Integrity has been providing Purchasing Card expense monitoring services and quarterly reports for more than 240 of Iowa State University's departments on campus.

"The tools Card Integrity provides based on their experience with other higher education clients have helped us gain a better understanding of our programs," said Lesley Lackore, Card Services Manager at Iowa State University. "Their willingness to innovate and provide their expertise to improve our card compliance and reporting processes has proven valuable to procurement services and departments across campus."

Card Integrity's business model is driven by customer service and fueled by a team that's willing to adapt solutions to meet the new policies and procedures that clients value. After building a partnership in monitoring card transactions, Card Integrity was asked to perform additional services to uncover duplicate payments from accounts payable and commercial card payments.

"Our entire team at Card Integrity is honored and proud to receive the Strategic Partnership Award," said Amanda Todhunter, Forensic Principal at Card Integrity. "We've really enjoyed working with the procurement team at Iowa State University for the past few years and this award reflects the successful working relationship we have with our partners here."

Card Integrity looks forward to a continued supplier partnership with Iowa State University in the years to come.

About Card Integrity

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Card Integrity brings greater insight, transparency, and flexibility to the expense review process while serving its government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, retail, and transportation clients. Expense monitoring and reporting by Card Integrity offer customers easy access to hundreds of alerts to identify fraud, track compliance, and streamline notifications. Leading organizations rely on Card Integrity services for stronger controls, greater insights, and smarter spend.

