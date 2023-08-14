Cardano Spot Unveils New Features to Empower Users

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMURGO Group Pte. Ltd. ("EMURGO") - EMURGO, the official commercial arm and a founding member of the Cardano blockchain has unveiled a series of innovative features on its social network, Cardano Spot . The platform, founded and developed with direct input from the Cardano community, aims to address fragmentation within the Cardano ecosystem, provide a 360-view, and foster enhanced community interaction.

Latest Enhancements for a More Robust Experience

Cardano Spot has launched its latest features to facilitate the expansion of native Cardano projects and their communities.

Open Access. In its upgraded version you can now access both News Feed and Project Library without being required to sign in.

Multilingual News Feed. In addition, Cardano Spot offers access to a multilingual News Feed with content from Portuguese and Vietnamese community members.

Simplified Registration. The platform now also provides a number of alternative ways for registration, including Twitter, TikTok, and GitHub accounts.

Explore Page. Offers a better user experience through a simple curated view on the latest information about the Cardano ecosystem.

Refer-a-Friend. The newly launched "Refer a Friend" feature enables users to invite friends through a personalized referral link.

A peek into other features:

Community Hub: A customized homepage tailored to individual user interests, empowering content creation, user connections, and discovering like-minded communities.

News Feed: A source for the latest Cardano ecosystem news, offering educational content, articles, and videos to expand knowledge horizons.

ecosystem news, offering educational content, articles, and videos to expand knowledge horizons. Project Library: A comprehensive repository spotlighting projects built on the Cardano Blockchain, complete with explanations, whitepapers, introductory videos, and essential links for personal research.

Blockchain, complete with explanations, whitepapers, introductory videos, and essential links for personal research. Events Calendar: A consolidated calendar showcasing Cardano -related events, including webinars, discussions, product launches, and more.

-related events, including webinars, discussions, product launches, and more. Market Status: Real-time insights into native token prices, market trends, and tokenomics.

Sebastian Zilliacus, Managing Director at EMURGO, explained, "Cardano Spot aims to provide trust, transparency, and accurate information about the Cardano ecosystem. We partner with native Cardano projects to achieve this objective."

About Cardano Spot

Cardano Spo t is the first product from EMURGO Media. This Cardano enthusiasts-focused social network serves end-to-end information for the Cardano community. It provides a user-generated interactive platform specifically designed for investment in, distribution, consumption, and monetization of Cardano content. Cardano Spot solves the issue of fragmented content in the Cardano ecosystem by aggregating valuable, quality content from reliable sources in the Cardano ecosystem to give up-to-date developments in the Cardano ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https://www.cardanospot.io .

About EMURGO

EMURGO is a global blockchain technology company that provides socially impactful solutions to solve some of the most intricate problems of organizations. As a founding entity of the Cardano protocol, EMURGO can leverage its abilities for large-scale development and rapid solutions deployment to benefit its global clients.

Headquartered in Singapore, EMURGO has offices across several major continents and a roster of global clients & partners.

To connect and learn more, visit: https://emurgo.io .

For more information:

Albert Kim

Global PR Manager

363702@email4pr.com

+65 6978 5823

SOURCE EMURGO