EMURGO Invests in NFT and Asset Tokenization Provider NMKR

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMURGO , a blockchain technology company that provides products and services to drive the adoption of the Cardano blockchain's Web3 ecosystem, today announced a strategic investment in NMKR , a Cardano-based NFT and Tokenization service provider. The investment will support NMKR in scaling its business including building the new tokenization launchpad finest for businesses to issue compliant security tokens, upgrading its tokenization tools & features, expanding its global team, and other objectives.

Officially announced at Cardano Summit 2023, EMURGO and NMKR have forged a strategic partnership to facilitate greater commercial adoption of Cardano by utilizing NMKR's platform for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and NFT issuance.

"EMURGO is excited to deepen our partnership with NMKR through this investment. This reflects our strong belief in NMKR's core vision to bring Web3 to the masses by making it simple for businesses and individuals to create NFTs of various asset types," said EMURGO CEO Ken Kodama. "Together, we look forward to supporting them shape the future of asset tokenization using the Cardano blockchain."

"NMKR's partnership with EMURGO, marked by their strategic investment, is a powerful endorsement of our mission to revolutionize RWA tokenization. This investment is pivotal, fueling our journey to make asset tokenization accessible to everyone. It propels us forward, enabling us to expand our tools, team, and reach, and underscores a shared vision for a future where digital assets are seamlessly integrated into the global economy," said Patrick Tobler, CEO of NMKR.

To kick off the partnership, EMURGO and NMKR have engaged in a global "proof-of-onboarding" marketing campaign aimed at leveraging NMKR's platform and the Cardano blockchain to issue exclusive attendance tokenized bundles including fast wallet creation for attendees at blockchain events across the US, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and elsewhere.

"By harnessing the capabilities of NMKR's platform, this campaign aims to accelerate the adoption of Cardano. As this campaign is also tailored for Web3 beginners, we streamline the fragmented onboarding process, paving the way for Web3 accessibility and one-click wallet creation," said Nate Acton, VP of Global Marketing at EMURGO.

Asset tokenization is one of the most promising use cases for blockchain technology as it enables RWAs such as real estate, commodities, currencies, collectibles, and other tangible items to be represented as digital tokens which can be transacted on an exchange, marketplace, or peer-to-peer. This digitization increases global investor access to tokenized assets, reduces asset transaction costs, enhances transparency, and offers other unique benefits.

To date, NMKR's platform has created 2.4 million NFTs, processed $66 million in transaction volume, and pioneered the token issuance of RWAs on the Cardano blockchain.

About EMURGO

EMURGO is a blockchain technology company and a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain that provides products and services to drive the adoption of Cardano's Web3 ecosystem.

Established in 2015 in Japan, EMURGO's mission is to facilitate commercial growth of the Cardano ecosystem and unlock the full potential of the ecosystem through partnerships, investments, education, and infrastructure development. To connect and learn more, visit https://emurgo.io.

About NMKR

NMKR is an NFT and Tokenization service on Cardano that aims to bring Web3 to the masses through its simplicity. NMKR's platform offers tools for onboarding, minting, and secondary market selling to lower the entry barrier to NFTs for end-users, artists, brands, and corporations. For more information on: nmkr.io

