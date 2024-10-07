Cardata Appoints Chris Hendrix as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth and Expansion

New CRO to lead sales as Cardata sets sights on scaling operations

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardata, the fully-managed vehicle reimbursement partner, today announced the appointment of Chris Hendrix as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Hendrix will lead the sales team as Cardata enters a new phase of accelerated growth.

With Chris on board, Cardata plans to significantly scale its operations by expanding its market presence with a renewed go-to-market (GTM) strategy. As CRO, Chris will work closely with the executive team, aligning business goals with GTM strategy to better serve the market needs.

Chris Hendrix

"Chris's track record of growing revenue in fast-scaling organizations—within tech, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing—makes him the ideal sales leader for Cardata," said Haywood Marsh, CEO of Cardata. "As we scale, Chris will focus on building a world-class sales organization, ensuring our continued performance in the market."

Prior to joining Cardata, Hendrix held leadership positions at DebtBook, PMMC, and NAVEX, where he realized significant revenue growth. His experience extends across numerous verticals making him a versatile and forward-thinking sales leader.

"I am thrilled to join Cardata at such a pivotal time," said Chris Hendrix. "I look forward to working alongside the existing talented team to expand our footprint, create long-term customer value, and drive the next chapter of growth for the company. I am passionate about building winning teams, scaling operations, and delivering long-term value to both clients and partners."

