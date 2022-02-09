Cardata Earns Spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Accounting and Finance Software Companies

AMHERST, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardata today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, placing 35 on the Top 50 Accounting and Finance Software list. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is Cardata's first time appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists, earning its place this year thanks to the excellence of its product and customer-focused engineering and design.

"We are proud to be one of G2's Top 50 Accounting and Finance Software companies. This validates our relentless pursuit of putting our customers first" says Sheret Ross, Co-CEO at Cardata. "Our thanks also goes to G2 for their support of our industry-leading vehicle reimbursement solution, and to our clients who are such important participants in our iterative product design process. Cardata looks forward to many more years of rapid growth and stakeholder service."

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Cardata

Companies with employees on the road choose Cardata. We empower employers to reimburse mileage by offering outsourced administration, mobile mileage capture applications, and a full suite of reimbursement tools to simplify the administrative and financial burdens of vehicle operations.

We are the only vehicle reimbursement provider truly invested in supporting drivers, administrators, and executives. Cardata products and services are for all stakeholders.

Founded in 1999, Cardata was launched by former fleet executives who identified a need for a cost-effective and accurate way to reimburse drivers. Since our founding, we have built a 20-year track-record of delivering exceptional vehicle reimbursement solutions. Today, we serve companies ranging from smaller regional enterprises to Fortune 500.

Read our blog , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

