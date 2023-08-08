Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market Projected to Reach $9.79 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Occurrence of Arrhythmias and Cardiovascular Diseases

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Aug, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market is projected to achieve a value of US$ 9.79 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.78% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, according to leading industry publisher.

Cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices are designed to detect and analyze abnormal heart rhythms, allowing for the continuous and real-time tracking and monitoring of irregularities in the heartbeat. With an estimated 12.1 million individuals in the United States projected to experience atrial fibrillation (AFib) by 2030, the market is expected to witness significant growth due to rising technological advancements.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

  • Escalating occurrence of arrhythmias and associated mortality rates.
  • Rising number of patients diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases.
  • Integration of real-time patient monitoring platforms with diagnostic equipment.
  • Favorable reimbursement policies in various countries, including Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
  • Implementation of new cardiac rhythm management (CRM) technologies and government initiatives.
  • Establishment of regulations for the deployment of external defibrillators in public spaces.

Market Segmentation:

The global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market is segmented based on Type, End User, Application, and Region.

Type:

  1. ECG monitors
  2. Implantable monitors
  3. Holter monitors
  4. Mobile cardiac telematory
  5. Others

End User:

  1. Hospitals & Clinics
  2. Diagnostic Centers
  3. Others

Application:

  1. Tachycardiac
  2. Atrial Tachycardiac
  3. Ventricular Tachycardiac
  4. Bradycardiac
  5. Premature Contraction

Region:

  1. North America
  2. Latin America
  3. Europe
  4. Asia-Pacific
  5. Middle East & Africa
  6. Rest of the World

Holter Monitors Lead the Market:

Among the various types of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices, Holter monitors dominate the market with the highest share. These portable devices provide continuous recording of a patient's heart activity over an extended period, enabling better diagnosis and management of cardiac arrhythmias.

Ventricular Tachycardia Monitoring Devices Witness Remarkable Growth:

The fastest-growing segment is Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) monitoring devices, driven by the increasing prevalence of VT among patients with heart conditions. VT monitoring devices facilitate timely detection and intervention to prevent complications and improve patient outcomes.

Hospitals and Clinics Dominate End Users:

Hospitals and clinics are expected to hold the largest market share due to their pivotal role in diagnosing and managing cardiac arrhythmias, equipped with necessary infrastructure and medical expertise.

Key Players:

The key players in the global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market include Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, iRhythm Technology, and Nihon Kohden.

The global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The integration of real-time patient monitoring platforms with diagnostic equipment and favorable reimbursement policies further contributes to the market's expansion. Hospitals and clinics remain the primary end-users, facilitating early diagnosis and effective management of cardiac arrhythmias.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0qg93

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market to 2030 - Increasing Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions Amidst Rising Cyber Threats

Global Algae Animal Feed Market 2023-2028 | Green Revolution: Industry Propelled by Sustainable Nutrition and Growing Aquaculture Demand

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.