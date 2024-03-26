Cardiac rehabilitation market size to grow by USD 1.95 billion between 2022 and 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardiac rehabilitation market is set to witness remarkable growth, with estimations suggesting a rise of USD 1,953.85 million between 2022 and 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The market's expansion is fueled by various factors such as the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and advancements in healthcare systems across emerging economies.

Cardiovascular diseases remain a significant health concern globally, with a high prevalence in both developed and developing countries. However, emerging economies are witnessing a reform in their healthcare systems, leading to increased access to cardiac rehabilitation services. Private players are entering these markets, aiming to address the unmet demand and contribute to the economic growth of these nations.

One notable trend in the market is the introduction of Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) programs. These programs, characterized by higher frequency and intensity, aim to reduce hospital readmission rates among patients. The emphasis on incorporating elements from different phases of traditional rehabilitation and promoting lifestyle changes, such as plant-based diets, drives the preference for ICR programs.

Nevertheless, challenges persist, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). These regions face barriers such as lack of access to rehabilitation services, insufficient infrastructure, and limited awareness. The high mortality rate related to cardiovascular diseases in LMICs underscores the urgent need to address these challenges and improve access to cardiac rehabilitation.

The cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented by end-user, type, and geography. Rehab centers constitute a significant segment, fueled by increasing health consciousness and the availability of rehabilitation facilities in both emerging and developed economies. North America leads the market, with a contribution of 41% to the global growth. The region benefits from a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and growing innovations in home-based healthcare facilities.

Several key players are driving the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market through strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, and product/service launches. Companies like BHF, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., and Cedars Sinai Health System are at the forefront, offering comprehensive solutions for cardiac rehabilitation and contributing to research, education, and awareness campaigns for heart and circulatory diseases.

In light of these developments, the market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, driven by evolving healthcare systems, technological advancements, and increasing awareness about cardiovascular health. The restoration of operations in healthcare units following the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further accelerate market growth, particularly in North America.

Analyst Review

The cardiac rehabilitation market is witnessing significant growth as awareness about cardiovascular diseases and the importance of rehabilitation programs continues to rise globally. With the prevalence of conditions such as coronary artery disease, myocardial infarction, and heart failure increasing, there's a growing need for effective intervention and rehabilitation strategies.

Key players in the market are focusing on developing technologically advanced tools and programs to cater to the diverse needs of patients suffering from heart-related diseases. These programs encompass various components such as exercise training, stress management, monitoring of physiological parameters like heart rate and blood pressure, and nutrition and diet planning units.

Incorporating elements of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) allows for real-time monitoring of patients' health metrics, facilitating personalized treatment experiences. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) has gained traction for its effectiveness in decreasing obesity and improving overall cardiovascular health.

Rehabilitation centers, hospitals, clinics, and even home-based setups are adopting cardiac rehabilitation systems to address the increasing demand for post-treatment care. These systems offer a holistic approach to improving patients' physiological well-being while also focusing on reducing psychological stresses and improving quality of life.

Government initiatives and societal awareness campaigns further drive the adoption of cardiac rehabilitation programs, especially in emerging countries where the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is on the rise. Despite the high capital required for setting up rehabilitation centers and acquiring advanced equipment like blood pressure monitors and elliptical trainers, the market continues to proliferate due to the pressing need for effective solutions.

The benefits of cardiac rehabilitation extend beyond just the patients themselves; they also contribute to reducing healthcare costs associated with hospital admissions and surgeries related to heart conditions. Moreover, by promoting health consciousness and encouraging healthier lifestyles, these programs play a crucial role in preventing the onset of cardiovascular diseases in the first place.

In conclusion, the cardiac rehabilitation market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare. With opportunities for research, innovation, and collaboration between the healthcare sector and other stakeholders, the future of cardiac rehabilitation looks promising in improving the well-being of patients worldwide.

Market Overview

The Cardiac Rehabilitation Market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of heart-related ailments such as coronary artery disease and myocardial infarction. Interventions like minimal invasive surgeries are becoming more prevalent, alongside comprehensive rehabilitation programs aimed at improving patients' quality of life. These programs address physiological stresses through structured exercise training and risk reduction strategies, catering to patients' abilities and daily life activities. Moreover, with the increasing prevalence of comorbidities like diabetes and obesity, there's a growing focus on holistic approaches that also tackle psychological stresses. As a result, the cardiac rehabilitation market is evolving to offer tailored solutions that not only enhance recovery but also promote long-term heart health and overall well-being.

