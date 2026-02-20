Cardiac Surgeons at Allegheny General Hospital First in Region to Successfully Perform Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement Procedure

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiac experts from Pittsburgh's Allegheny Health Network's (AHN) Allegheny General Hospital (AGH) announced today they are the first in the region and among the first in the state to successfully perform a transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR), a minimally invasive procedure used to treat a complex heart condition known as tricuspid valve regurgitation.

The procedure was performed by interventional cardiologist David Lasorda, DO; cardiac surgeon Walter McGregor, MD; and Georgios Lygouris, MD, imaging cardiologist, using a recently FDA-approved heart valve from Edwards Life Sciences, the EVOQUE Tricuspid Valve Replacement System.

Three leaflets comprise the tricuspid valve, which separates the heart's upper right atrium from the bottom right ventricle. The valve allows blood to flow between the chambers.

In patients experiencing tricuspid regurgitation, the valve does not close properly, causing blood to leak backward into the upper right chamber instead of flowing to the lungs for reoxygenation. As a result, the heart must work harder to pump blood, which can lead to enlargement and debilitating symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, swelling and irregular heart rhythms.

"Historically, patients with tricuspid valvular disease have faced limited therapeutic options beyond pharmacological interventions and general symptom management," Dr. McGregor said. "We are exceptionally proud to be pioneering advanced surgical approaches, such as the transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement procedure, which offers superior clinical benefits and significant symptomatic relief for those diagnosed with this complex condition."

During the valve replacement procedure, the surgeon will insert a catheter through the femoral vein via the patient's groin and thread it through the body until it reaches the diseased valve in the heart. The surgeon will then anchor the new artificial valve into the diseased tricuspid valve, where it will expand in size and essentially restore proper valve function.

The artificial valve facilitates linear blood flow in the right direction and provides the body with the appropriate amount of oxygenated blood, alleviating regurgitation symptoms. Most patients are discharged from the hospital within two days, Dr. McGregor said.

A clinical trial published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2024.10.067) studied a randomized group of 400 patients diagnosed with tricuspid regurgitation, with 392 of them undergoing TTVR and the remainder receiving optimal medical therapy alone. In the surgical cohort, patients saw significant improvements in quality of life, symptom profile and general function at the 30-day, 60-day and one-year mark when compared to their prescription-only counterparts.

"We're extremely pleased to be the first medical center in the region to offer this highly advanced, minimally invasive treatment option, which has proven to yield positive health outcomes and ultimately improve the quality of life for this patient population," said Stephen Bailey, MD, Chair of AHN Cardiovascular Institute and cardiothoracic surgeon. "This is yet another cutting-edge advancement offered by AHN for patients diagnosed with this complex form of heart disease."

In October 2024, AGH announced it was the first academic medical center in Pennsylvania to successfully implant a first-of-its-kind TriClip device to repair leaky tricuspid valves. That device also alleviates symptoms caused by tricuspid regurgitation.

The condition affects about 1.6 million Americans, and tens of thousands in Western Pennsylvania.

To make an appointment with the AHN Cardiovascular Institute, call 412-DOCTORS or go to ahn.org.

About Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 23,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network