CardieX Launches CONNEQT™

Under the CONNEQT brand, CardieX is on track to launch multiple new devices and digital products to the market over the next twelve months. Upcoming products include the CONNEQT "Pulse" – a dual blood pressure monitor anticipated to be the first consumer vital signs monitor to include central blood pressure and the company's patented SphygmoCor® technology. In addition, the company is developing a new health wearable, the CONNEQT Band, which includes a full suite of patented health parameters as well as a comprehensive ecosystem of unique health and wellness features focused on heart health.

"Our goal with the development of a new brand for our consumer health products was to create an emotional connection and brand recognition to compete with leaders in the field such as Fitbit, Apple, Google Health, Peloton, Whoop, Garmin, and others," said Craig Cooper, CEO and Co-founder of CardieX. "We believe that CONNEQT will disrupt health and fitness devices in the same way Beats disrupted Bose, Warby Parker disrupted the eyeglass industry, and Instagram disrupted photo sharing."

Cooper stated, "We are uniquely positioned to be a strong market entrant into the $US100B health wearables market given our focus on vascular and heart health - the world's #1 killer."

Last week CardieX was granted another US patent for blood pressure measurement technology for "Non-Invasive Brachial Blood Pressure Measurement" which will remain in force until 2038. The company also holds over 14 patents in blood pressure and wearable sensor technologies which are being incorporated into their new CONNEQT devices.

About CardieX:

CardieX is a global health technology company that focuses on hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and other vascular health disorders. The company's ATCOR division is the world leader in medical devices for measuring arterial stiffness and central blood pressure waveforms based on its unique FDA-cleared and patented SphygmoCor® technology. Under the CONNEQT brand, the company also develops consumer health wearables and devices as well as digital solutions. CardieX is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:CDX).

