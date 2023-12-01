CARDINAL CREDIT UNION HOSTS COMMUNITY FOOD DRIVE TO BENEFIT LOCAL FOOD PANTRY

QUALIFYING DONORS ENTERED INTO RAFFLE FOR MEET AND GREET WITH

CLEVELAND BROWNS RUNNING BACK KAREEM HUNT

MENTOR, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardinal Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving the community through high-performance banking products and services, is tackling hunger in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District along with Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt through its food drive benefiting the W-E Care Food Pantry. Twenty-five qualified donors will receive a chance for a meet and greet with Hunt, who is a graduate of Willoughby South High School.

From November 27 through December 9, Cardinal is asking the community to donate non-perishable food items by dropping them off at any of its seven retail branches, where collection bins have been set up.

"Cardinal Credit Union was founded on a mission to serve the community and our motto is People Helping People," said Christine Blake, CEO, Cardinal Credit Union. "What better way for us to give back during this holiday season than to host a food drive for families and individuals who are suffering from food insecurity. Partnering with the W-E Care Food Pantry, Cardinal and Kareem Hunt are uniting to make a difference in the lives of in-need members of our community."

The W-E Care Food Pantry, located within the Northern Career Institute - Eastlake Campus, provides meals and supplies to families who require assistance. It was established more than 20 years ago by a former Willoughby-Eastlake Classified Professionals (WECP) union president as a community service project to support the district's students and families.

Today, more than 150 WECP members manage and run the food pantry during the school year.

The pantry is stocked with a variety of food options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks to meet the needs of families. Also available are personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies and paper products. Approximately 50 families utilize the food pantry on a regular basis throughout the school year. During the year when families have temporary emergency needs due to special circumstances, the pantry is able to accommodate them in their time of need.

"We are proud to provide students and their families who are experiencing food insecurity access to meals," said Dr. Patrick Ward, Superintendent of Willoughby-Eastlake Schools. "All food distribution is completed in a confidential and compassionate manner. Student health and well-being is a critical part of a successful school experience, and we are appreciative of the donations that help make this possible for our students and their families."

As part of the push for food donations, Cardinal is offering 25 donors a chance to meet and greet Hunt. To qualify, donors can either provide five non-perishable food items or $10 to receive one entry into a raffle to meet Hunt and have their picture taken on December 12. The 25 winners will be announced and notified by email following a drawing after the 1 pm ET Browns-Jaguars game on December 10.

ABOUT CARDINAL CREDIT UNION

Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Cardinal Credit Union is a 70-year-old fiercely independent, member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers a broad range of banking products and services that people need and use every day – including checking accounts, CDs, credit cards, auto loans, debt-consolidation loans, mortgages and more. As a not-for-profit financial institution, any profits earned by the credit union are returned to its members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates, and higher savings interest. Everyone is welcome, and membership is instant. Banking can be done online, via Cardinal's app, or by stopping in at one of its seven branches. For more information, visit the website at https://www.cardinalcu.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Janet Brumfield

IdealPR+ for Cardinal Credit Union

[email protected]

614.582.9636

SOURCE Cardinal Credit Union