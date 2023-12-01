CARDINAL CREDIT UNION HOSTS COMMUNITY FOOD DRIVE TO BENEFIT LOCAL FOOD PANTRY

News provided by

Cardinal Credit Union

01 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

QUALIFYING DONORS ENTERED INTO RAFFLE FOR MEET AND GREET WITH 
CLEVELAND BROWNS RUNNING BACK KAREEM HUNT

MENTOR, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardinal Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving the community through high-performance banking products and services, is tackling hunger in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District along with Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt through its food drive benefiting the W-E Care Food Pantry.  Twenty-five qualified donors will receive a chance for a meet and greet with Hunt, who is a graduate of Willoughby South High School.

From November 27 through December 9, Cardinal is asking the community to donate non-perishable food items by dropping them off at any of its seven retail branches, where collection bins have been set up.

"Cardinal Credit Union was founded on a mission to serve the community and our motto is People Helping People," said Christine Blake, CEO, Cardinal Credit Union. "What better way for us to give back during this holiday season than to host a food drive for families and individuals who are suffering from food insecurity. Partnering with the W-E Care Food Pantry, Cardinal and Kareem Hunt are uniting to make a difference in the lives of in-need members of our community."

The W-E Care Food Pantry, located within the Northern Career Institute - Eastlake Campus, provides meals and supplies to families who require assistance. It was established more than 20 years ago by a former Willoughby-Eastlake Classified Professionals (WECP) union president as a community service project to support the district's students and families.

Today, more than 150 WECP members manage and run the food pantry during the school year.

The pantry is stocked with a variety of food options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks to meet the needs of families. Also available are personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies and paper products. Approximately 50 families utilize the food pantry on a regular basis throughout the school year. During the year when families have temporary emergency needs due to special circumstances, the pantry is able to accommodate them in their time of need.

"We are proud to provide students and their families who are experiencing food insecurity access to meals," said Dr. Patrick Ward, Superintendent of Willoughby-Eastlake Schools. "All food distribution is completed in a confidential and compassionate manner. Student health and well-being is a critical part of a successful school experience, and we are appreciative of the donations that help make this possible for our students and their families." 

As part of the push for food donations, Cardinal is offering 25 donors a chance to meet and greet Hunt. To qualify, donors can either provide five non-perishable food items or $10 to receive one entry into a raffle to meet Hunt and have their picture taken on December 12. The 25 winners will be announced and notified by email following a drawing after the 1 pm ET Browns-Jaguars game on December 10.

ABOUT CARDINAL CREDIT UNION
Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Cardinal Credit Union is a 70-year-old fiercely independent, member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers a broad range of banking products and services that people need and use every day – including checking accounts, CDs, credit cards, auto loans, debt-consolidation loans, mortgages and more. As a not-for-profit financial institution, any profits earned by the credit union are returned to its members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates, and higher savings interest. Everyone is welcome, and membership is instant. Banking can be done online, via Cardinal's app, or by stopping in at one of its seven branches. For more information, visit the website at https://www.cardinalcu.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT
Janet Brumfield
IdealPR+ for Cardinal Credit Union
[email protected]
614.582.9636

SOURCE Cardinal Credit Union

Also from this source

CARDINAL CREDIT UNION RANKED 1ST IN OHIO FOR ADULT FINANCIAL EDUCATION INITIATIVES BY THE OHIO CREDIT UNION LEAGUE

The Cardinal Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving the community through high-performance banking products and...

CARDINAL CREDIT UNION INTRODUCES THE BRAND-NEW LAKELAND AFFINITY VISA® CREDIT CARD

The Cardinal Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving the community through high-performance banking products and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.