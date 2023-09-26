CARDINAL CREDIT UNION RANKED 1ST IN OHIO FOR ADULT FINANCIAL EDUCATION INITIATIVES BY THE OHIO CREDIT UNION LEAGUE

MENTOR, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardinal Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving the community through high-performance banking products and services, announced today it has been recognized by The Ohio Credit Union League with top honors. Cardinal was awarded first place for the 2023 Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award in the category of $250M to $1B in assets in Ohio.

The Ohio Credit Union League is a state trade organization representing the collective interest of 218 credit unions through advocacy, compliance and information services, educational opportunities, communications, media, and outreach support. Credit unions are not-for-profit financial institutions owned and democratically controlled by their members. Ohio credit unions provide savings, loans, and other consumer-friendly financial services to more than three million members.

The Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award program recognizes leadership within the credit union movement on behalf of financial education for members and non-members of all ages. The award, named after credit union pioneer Alphonse Desjardins, emphasizes the movement's longtime commitment to financial education.

Cardinal Credit Union provides financial education to adults in the community through its ongoing seminars and education tools. Cardinal offers free monthly educational workshops for home buying and quarterly financial wellness sessions. In addition, credit union members and non-members can meet at no charge with certified financial counselors who can discuss household budgeting, debt management, credit repair, and financial problem solving.

By understanding financial wellness, individuals can implement plans to buy a new car, a new home and to properly save for retirement as well as meet their other financial goals.

Cardinal also offers integrated financial education programs to five area high schools and Lakeland Community College, where Cardinal operates several in-school branches. It is here that students have a chance to learn more about positive money management through a hands-on approach to finances.

"Cardinal takes great pride in the work we do for the community and our members," said Christine Blake, CEO, Cardinal Credit Union. "We are honored to rank first in Ohio for our adult financial education programs; all of which we provide to the community at no charge. In addition to our statewide showing for adult education, we have been ranked nationally for our financial programs aimed at youth. And, now with our Cleveland Browns partnership, we are providing financial education to the youngest members of our community through the Lil Brownies Savings Program. We look forward to continuing to serve our community in every way we can."

Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Cardinal Credit Union is a 70-year-old fiercely independent, member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers a broad range of banking products and services that people need and use every day – including checking accounts, CDs, credit cards, auto loans, debt-consolidation loans, mortgages and more. As a not-for-profit financial institution, any profits earned by the credit union are returned to its members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates and higher savings interest. Everyone is welcome, and membership is instant. Banking can be done online, via Cardinal's app or by stopping in at one of its eight branches. For more information, visit https://www.cardinalcu.com/.

