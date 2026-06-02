Cardinal Credit Union Joins Forces with NoteWorthy Federal Credit Union; Members to Gain Access to Expanded Suite of Services, Branch Locations and Digital Banking Tools

MENTOR, Ohio, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Credit Union today announced that it is combining with NoteWorthy Federal Credit Union, a Cleveland-based financial institution specializing in musical instrument lending to organizations around the U.S. Aligned by the mission of 'People Helping People', the strategic combination enables NoteWorthy members to benefit from an expanded suite of services, additional branch locations and access to digital banking tools with a continued commitment to personalized, member-focused services.

Upon today's completed transaction, Cardinal Credit Union will integrate NoteWorthy's loan portfolio and member base into its operations under the Cardinal name, further strengthening its ability to deliver modern banking solutions, personalized service and increased community impact. Cardinal will continue to honor NoteWorthy's heritage of serving the professional and personal needs of the art and music community through specialized products and services.

"This acquisition represents an opportunity to extend our reach and deliver greater value to more members in our community," said Christine Blake, CEO, Cardinal Credit Union. "We are honored to build on NoteWorthy's legacy by shaping a future where members have greater access to resources, digital-first solutions, and financial opportunities for musicians, artists and their families."

The combined organization offers members a network of eight retail branches and convenient access to Cardinal's nationwide ATM network. NoteWorthy's location at 1900 Superior Avenue in Cleveland remains open under the Cardinal brand.

Cardinal membership is open to all individuals and businesses. Cardinal mainly serves the Ashtabula, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Trumbull county areas.

Cardinal's latest acquisition is representative of changes within the financial industry as an increasing number of financial organizations consolidate to offer members greater access to resources, enhanced technology features and a wider range of products and services.

About Cardinal Credit Union

Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Cardinal Credit Union is a 73-year-old fiercely independent, member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers a broad range of banking products and services that people need and use every day – including checking accounts, CDs, credit cards, auto loans, debt-consolidation loans, mortgages and more. As a not-for-profit financial institution, any profits earned by the credit union are returned to its members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates, and higher savings interest. Everyone is welcome, and membership is instant. Banking can be done online, via Cardinal's app, or by stopping at one of its eight branches. For more information, visit the website at https://www.cardinalcu.com/.

About NoteWorthy Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, NoteWorthy Federal Credit Union has provided accessible, member-focused financial services for more than six decades, with a commitment to supporting the financial needs of the musician and artists communities.

MEDIA CONTACT

Janet Brumfield

IdealPR+ for Cardinal Credit Union

[email protected]

614.582.9636

SOURCE Cardinal Credit Union