CARDINAL CREDIT UNION PARTNERS WITH BROWNS RUNNING BACK NICK CHUBB FOR 2024-25 FOOTBALL SEASON

During this time, Chubb will partner with Cardinal to foster activities benefiting the Northeastern Ohio community served by Cardinal. His primary area of focus will be to support the launch of the Lil' Brownies Savings program that provides financial education to elementary and middle aged school children via the exclusive Brownie the Elf VISA debit card. The program includes a free savings account with a debit card that allows for parental controls, parental allowances, payment for grades, and budgeting along with other youth financial education tools.

"We are so excited to collaborate with Nick for the upcoming Browns football season," said Christine Blake, CEO of Cardinal Credit Union. "We value greatly our partnership with the Browns and especially our ability to deliver unique benefits to our members and the communities we serve. Having Nick on board with us will help us to reach more people as Cardinal extends its educational program to our members and their entire families."

For more information and to sign up for the Lil' Brownies Savings program, please visit: https://www.cardinalcu.com/clevelandbrowns/.

ABOUT CARDINAL CREDIT UNION

Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Cardinal Credit Union is a 71-year-old fiercely independent, member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers a broad range of banking products and services that people need and use every day – including checking accounts, CDs, credit cards, auto loans, debt-consolidation loans, mortgages and more. As a not-for-profit financial institution, any profits earned by the credit union are returned to its members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates, and higher savings interest. Everyone is welcome, and membership is instant. Banking can be done online, via Cardinal's app, or by stopping in at one of its seven branches. For more information, visit the website at https://www.cardinalcu.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Janet Brumfield

IdealPR+ for Cardinal Credit Union

[email protected]

614.582.9636

SOURCE Cardinal Credit Union