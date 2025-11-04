Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved its quarterly dividend of $0.5107 per share, out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2026.

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services; an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at cardinalhealth.com and in our Newsroom.

