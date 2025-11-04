Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Cardinal Health

Nov 04, 2025, 16:45 ET

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved its quarterly dividend of $0.5107 per share, out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2026.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services; an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at cardinalhealth.com and in our Newsroom

Contacts 
Media: Erich Timmerman, [email protected] and 614.757.8231
Investors: Matt Sims, [email protected] and 614.553.3661

SOURCE Cardinal Health

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Cardinal Health completes acquisition of Solaris Health

Cardinal Health completes acquisition of Solaris Health

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Solaris Health, the country's leading urology MSO. Solaris...
Cardinal Health launches a new all-in-one solution for deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism prevention

Cardinal Health launches a new all-in-one solution for deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism prevention

Cardinal Health has announced the international launch of its Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ Compression System, the next generation of the Kendall™...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics