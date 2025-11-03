Cardinal Health completes acquisition of Solaris Health

News provided by

Cardinal Health

Nov 03, 2025, 08:30 ET

Adds the country's leading urology MSO with over 750 providers to Cardinal Health's leading multi-specialty MSO platform, The Specialty Alliance and brings Cardinal Health's MSO platforms to ~3,000 providers in 32 states

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Solaris Health, the country's leading urology MSO. Solaris Health brings more than 750 providers across more than 250 practice locations in 14 states and adds immediate scale to the Urology Alliance within Cardinal Health's leading multi-specialty MSO platform, The Specialty Alliance.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services; an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at cardinalhealth.com and in our Newsroom

Contacts
Media: Erich Timmerman, [email protected] and 614.757.8231
Investors: Matt Sims, [email protected] and 614.553.3661

SOURCE Cardinal Health

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Cardinal Health launches a new all-in-one solution for deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism prevention

Cardinal Health launches a new all-in-one solution for deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism prevention

Cardinal Health has announced the international launch of its Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ Compression System, the next generation of the Kendall™...
Cardinal Health to expand pharmaceutical distribution network with new Indianapolis facility

Cardinal Health to expand pharmaceutical distribution network with new Indianapolis facility

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today announced plans for a new flagship forward distribution center in Indianapolis, Indiana that will further expand...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics