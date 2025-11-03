Cardinal Health completes acquisition of Solaris Health

Adds the country's leading urology MSO with over 750 providers to Cardinal Health's leading multi-specialty MSO platform, The Specialty Alliance and brings Cardinal Health's MSO platforms to ~3,000 providers in 32 states

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Solaris Health, the country's leading urology MSO. Solaris Health brings more than 750 providers across more than 250 practice locations in 14 states and adds immediate scale to the Urology Alliance within Cardinal Health's leading multi-specialty MSO platform, The Specialty Alliance.

