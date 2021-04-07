Cardinal Health Launches Navista™ TS to Help Oncology Practices Improve Patient Care, Lower Costs and Drive Success in Value-Based Care

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) Specialty Solutions today launched Cardinal Health™ Navista™ Tech Solutions (TS), an advanced suite of technology solutions to help community oncologists improve outcomes and costs associated with patient treatment as they transition to value-based care.

"Community-based oncology practices are facing unprecedented pressure as they pivot to adapt to value-based reimbursement models," said Heidi Hunter, President of Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions. "With Navista™ TS, we are delivering the most complete set of integrated, AI-enabled solutions and actionable insights to enable oncologists to improve patient care and enhance practice performance."

Navista™ TS is comprised of connected, point-of-service technology solutions including:

Episode Analytics, a data-driven cost tracking tool, developed by Cardinal Health's innovation engine, Fuse. This tool enables oncologists and administrators to accurately measure the cost of care at the start of and during the episode of care, allowing for more informed treatment decisions and clearer insights into value-based performance.

CureMD Oncology Cloud. The integrated platform includes electronic health records (EHR), a practice management system (PMS), revenue cycle management services (RCM), a patient portal and telehealth solutions. The platform helps to simplify decision making, streamline operations and ensure a smooth transition to value-based care, saving providers time and reducing administrative burden so they can focus on patient care. CureMD and Cardinal Health will work collaboratively to provide CureMD's oncology tech solutions.

AI-enabled population health decision support, CORE™, by Jvion. CORE™ helps oncologists to proactively identify patients who are at, or on an accelerated path to becoming, high-risk of adverse events. The CORE surfaces the clinical and socioeconomic levers and interventions to deploy to avoid costly ER and hospital visits. Cardinal Health is the exclusive reseller of Jvion oncology products to community oncology practices.

Clinical trials matching solution, VIPER™, by Deep Lens. VIPER™ uses AI to identify and match cancer patients to clinical trials, including precision medicine studies, faster and more efficiently. Cardinal Health and Deep Lens are working in collaboration to deliver VIPER™ to community oncology practices.

Through this comprehensive suite of solutions, Navista™ TS helps oncology practices understand the biggest cost and value drivers, identify treatments that offer the highest-quality care at the lowest cost, and select the right care plan at the onset of treatment. It also helps to automate manual processes and reduce administrative burdens.

Navista™ TS may be used together as an integrated suite or as standalone tools. For more information, visit www.cardinalhealth.com/navista.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 40 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

