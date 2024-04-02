Cardinal Health announces location of pharmaceutical distribution center for over-the-counter products

The Consumer Health Logistics Center will be located in Central Ohio and serve as a centralized hub for distribution of consumer health products

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced that construction has begun for a new 350,000 square-foot logistics center in Columbus, Ohio, that will serve as a centralized replenishment center for the distribution of over-the-counter consumer health products in support of its core pharmaceutical business.

Located in the Rickenbacker Global Logistics Park, the Consumer Health Logistics Center will be the fourth Cardinal Health distribution facility in Central Ohio, along with its corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ohio. Scheduled to be fully operational by Summer 2025, the facility will create approximately 100 new jobs in Ohio.

"Over the past five years, we've seen rapid growth in the demand for consumer health products," said Debbie Weitzman, CEO Pharmaceutical & Specialty Solutions. "The new Consumer Health Logistics Center will support our customers' needs for affordable, reliable and comprehensive options of over-the-counter medications, treatments and diagnostic solutions to serve their patients."

The implementation of advanced inventory management systems in the Consumer Health Logistics Center will continue to improve supply chain resiliency, offering customers a broader range of product options. By enhancing speed, convenience, and reliability, this investment showcases Cardinal Health's dedication to delivering dependable and efficient healthcare solutions.

"The innovative technology and solutions powering the Consumer Health Logistics Center will be a differentiator in the marketplace," stated Jamie Barker, SVP, Pharmaceutical Supply Chain. "I'm looking forward to how this center will improve Cardinal Health's agility and speed to optimize product needs across the network, replenish and balance inventory more frequently, and provide unparalleled supply chain responsiveness for our customers."

The Consumer Health Logistics Center will feature the latest logistics technology, Honeywell Intelligrated® software-enabled automation and operator workflows to optimize inventory efficiency and outbound product flow. The use of automation will enhance the work experience for Cardinal Health employees while also supporting fluctuations in product demand and labor.

Cardinal Health is working in partnership with Prologis, a global leader in logistics real estate solutions, the Columbus Regional Airport Authority and Capitol Square.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

