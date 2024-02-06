Cardinal Health publishes Fiscal 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

News provided by

Cardinal Health

06 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today released its Fiscal 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the company's work toward building a healthier, more equitable future.

"At Cardinal Health, we approach ESG in a way that supports our business, positions us as a partner of choice for customers and suppliers, and ensures compliance with evolving regulatory requirements," said Jason Hollar, Cardinal Health's CEO. "We know that ESG is the right thing to do and the right thing for our business. Our new report illustrates how our ESG priorities are helping us create long-term, sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

Highlights from the new ESG Report

Empowering employees

  • The company continued to strive to create an inclusive workplace where employees have the ability to be their authentic selves, and where all people are treated fairly and equitably.

  • Cardinal Health enhanced efforts to reduce mental health stigma and increase employees' access to services to support mental well-being. The company began bringing together private and public sector leaders to discuss possible solutions to the growing prevalence of mental health challenges.

Creating value for customers and communities

  • The company continued its focus on increased supply chain resiliency so that customers receive the products they need to provide the quality of care their patients require.

  • Cardinal Health helped increase equitable access to quality healthcare among its workforce, through its business and advocacy, and the work that the Cardinal Health Foundation does in the communities where employees live and work.

  • The company and its Foundation provided nearly $22 million in cash and product donations; its employees donated an additional $1 million to charitable organizations and collectively gave more than 54,600 hours in volunteer service.

Operating sustainably and responsibly

  • Cardinal Health reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 13%i, from a fiscal 2019 base year, making progress toward its fiscal 2030 50% reduction goal. The company also baselined its Scope 3 GHG emissions and submitted a science-based target (SBT), which includes Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for validation; Cardinal Health expects to provide more detail in the coming months.

  • The company conducted its first life cycle assessment (LCA) comparing single-use compression sleeves to reprocessed alternatives in its Sustainable Technologies™ business: Results showed that reprocessed sleeves had a 40% lower carbon footprint and reduced hospital waste disposal costs by 90%.

  • To increase transparency and business integrity throughout its supply chain, the company continued to improve its supplier due diligence program and supply chain mapping.

Cardinal Health's latest ESG Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks.

Please view the full Cardinal Health Fiscal 2023 ESG Report here: CardinalHealth.com/ESGReport.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Contacts:
Media:  Erich Timmerman, [email protected] and 614.757.8231       

Investors: Matt Sims, [email protected] and 614.553.3661

i In fiscal 2023, Cardinal Health restated its fiscal 2019 GHG emissions. These have been assured, as have fiscal 2023 emissions, as part of Cardinal Health's commitment to accurate data reporting that best represents its business. The restatement was done in part due to the addition of new activities such as emissions from biomass and refrigerants, as well as adding market-based emissions calculations for Scope 2. Additionally, some data was removed due to the divestiture of the Cordis business, and therefore properties and activities associated with that business have been removed from Cardinal Health's operational boundary.

SOURCE Cardinal Health

Also from this source

Cardinal Health to acquire Specialty Networks and its PPS Analytics platform, a technology enabled multi-specialty group purchasing and practice enhancement organization in urology, rheumatology and gastroenterology

Cardinal Health to acquire Specialty Networks and its PPS Analytics platform, a technology enabled multi-specialty group purchasing and practice enhancement organization in urology, rheumatology and gastroenterology

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Specialty Networks, a technology-enabled...
Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.5006 per share out of the Company's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.