Cardinal Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2019

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today reported fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 revenues of $37.4 billion, an increase of 6 percent from the fourth quarter last year. GAAP operating earnings were $307 million and non-GAAP operating earnings were $507 million in the quarter. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter were $0.65, while non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.11.

Fiscal 2019 revenues were $145.5 billion, an increase of 6 percent from fiscal 2018. GAAP operating earnings were $2.1 billion and non-GAAP operating earnings were $2.4 billion for the year. GAAP diluted EPS for fiscal year 2019 were $4.53, while non-GAAP diluted EPS were $5.28.

"The fourth quarter capped off a year of progress for Cardinal Health," said Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal Health. "During fiscal 2019, we delivered on our overall commitments and made significant strides on key initiatives that position us for growth in an evolving healthcare environment. While we still have work to do, we look forward to building on this foundation in the coming year and continuing to enhance the value we provide to our customers and their patients."

Q4 and full year FY19 summary



Q4 FY19 Q4 FY18 Y/Y FY19 FY18 Y/Y Revenue $37.4 billion $35.3 billion 6% $145.5 billion $136.8 billion 6%













Operating

earnings/(loss) $307 million $(1.1) billion N.M. $2.1 billion $126 million N.M. Non-GAAP

operating earnings $507 million $465 million 9% $2.4 billion $2.6 billion (9)%













Net earnings/(loss)

attributable to

Cardinal Health, Inc. $194 million $(1.2) billion N.M. $1.4 billion $256 million N.M. Non-GAAP net

earnings

attributable to

Cardinal Health, Inc. $334 million $315 million 6% $1.6 billion $1.6 billion 1%













Diluted EPS

attributable to

Cardinal Health, Inc. $0.65 $(3.76) N.M. $4.53 $0.81 N.M. Non-GAAP diluted

EPS attributable to

Cardinal Health, Inc. $1.11 $1.01 10% $5.28 $5.00 6%

Fiscal year 2019 GAAP results included a pre-tax gain of $508 million from the divestiture of the company's naviHealth business. Fiscal 2018 GAAP results included a $1.4 billion goodwill impairment taken in the fourth fiscal quarter related to the Medical segment and transitional tax benefits of $936 million due to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("U.S. tax reform").

Tax rate

During the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018, GAAP effective tax rates were 18.4 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. In fiscal years 2019 and 2018, GAAP effective tax rates were 22.1 percent and 213.8 percent, respectively. The fiscal year 2018 GAAP fourth quarter and full year effective tax rates were adversely impacted by the non-deductible Medical segment goodwill impairment. Additionally, the fiscal year 2018 GAAP effective tax rate benefitted from transitional tax benefits of $936 million due to the enactment of U.S. tax reform. The fiscal year 2019 GAAP fourth quarter effective tax rate was unfavorably impacted by net discrete items whereas the fiscal year 2018 GAAP fourth quarter effective tax rate was favorably impacted by net discrete items.

During the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018, non-GAAP effective tax rates were 23.7 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively. In fiscal years 2019 and 2018, non-GAAP effective tax rates were 22.1 percent and 29.3 percent, respectively. Fiscal 2019 GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were favorably impacted by the full benefit of the lower U.S. federal income tax rate due to U.S. tax reform. The fiscal year 2019 non-GAAP fourth quarter effective tax rate was unfavorably impacted by net discrete items whereas the fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP fourth quarter effective tax rate was favorably impacted by net discrete items.

Segment results

Pharmaceutical segment

Fourth quarter revenue for the Pharmaceutical segment increased 6 percent to $33.4 billion due to sales growth from Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.

Pharmaceutical segment profit increased 7 percent to $447 million in the fourth quarter, which reflects the positive impact from Specialty Solutions and a higher contribution from brand sales and mix, partially offset by the company's generics program performance.



Q4 FY19 Q4 FY18 Y/Y FY19 FY18 Y/Y Revenue $33.4 billion $31.5 billion 6% $129.9 billion $121.2 billion 7% Segment profit $447 million $416 million 7% $1.8 billion $2.0 billion (8)%

Medical segment

Fourth quarter revenue for the Medical segment increased 1 percent to $4.0 billion due to growth from existing customers, partially offset by the divestiture of the naviHealth business.

Medical segment profit decreased by 15 percent to $97 million in the fourth quarter, driven by the performance of Cardinal Health Brand products, partially offset by the benefits from cost savings initiatives.



Q4 FY19 Q4 FY18 Y/Y FY19 FY18 Y/Y Revenue $4.0 billion $3.9 billion 1% $15.6 billion $15.6 billion 0% Segment profit $97 million $114 million (15)% $576 million $662 million (13)%

Outlook



The company does not provide a GAAP EPS outlook because it is unable to reliably forecast most of the items that are excluded from GAAP EPS to calculate non-GAAP EPS. These items could cause EPS to differ materially from non-GAAP EPS. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" following the attached schedules for additional explanation.



The company's fiscal year 2020 guidance range for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc. is $4.85 to $5.10.



The company's guidance for fiscal 2020 includes an anticipated incremental $130 million in cost savings associated with actions intended to optimize and simplify the company's operating model and cost structure. In connection with these cost savings initiatives, the company expects to record restructuring charges in the range of $120 million to $145 million, the majority of which are expected to be expensed in fiscal year 2020. Cardinal Health has targeted achieving more than $500 million in savings within five years, relative to its fiscal 2018 baseline and may incur additional restructuring charges in furtherance of this goal. Restructuring charges are excluded from the company's non-GAAP results.

Recent highlights

Cardinal Health announced that Dean Scarborough , former chairman and CEO of Avery Dennison , and John Weiland , former vice chairman, president and COO of C.R. Bard, Inc., will join the board of directors effective September 1 .

Cardinal Health announced that Stephen Mason , president of the company's Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions business, is being promoted to CEO of Cardinal Health's Medical segment effective August 16 .

Cardinal Health announced that David Evans joined Cardinal Health on July 29 and will become interim CFO, effective September 1 , as the company conducts its external search for a permanent CFO. David most recently served as executive vice president and CFO of Battelle Memorial Institute, and previously served as executive vice president and CFO of Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Cardinal Health board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4811 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2019 .

As part of the company's Opioid Action Program, the Cardinal Health Foundation awarded nearly $1 million in additional grants to state pharmacy associations and colleges of pharmacy to support best strategies for prescribing practices.



FY19 awards and recognition highlights

Named to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality for the eleventh consecutive year based on ratings in HRC's 2019 Corporate Equality Index

Recognized by Becker's Healthcare as one of the 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare in 2019 for the fifth consecutive year

Earned distinction as a 2019 "Top 70 Companies for Executive Women" by the National Association for Female Executives for the eighth consecutive year

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company enhances supply chain efficiency for clinically proven medical products, pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions. To combat prescription drug misuse, the Cardinal Health Foundation and its education partners created Generation Rx, a national drug prevention education and awareness program. The Foundation actively supports an array of other solutions, including efforts to reduce opioid prescribing, promote drug take back and safe disposal and expand collaborative community work.

Cardinal Health is backed by nearly 100 years of experience with operations in nearly 46 countries. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

1GAAP refers to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. This news release includes GAAP financial measures as well as non-GAAP financial measures, which are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" following the attached schedules for definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release and see the attached schedules for reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Cardinal Health uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Important information, including news releases, financial information, earnings and analyst presentations, and information about upcoming presentations and events is routinely posted and accessible on the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com. In addition, the website allows investors and other interested persons to sign up automatically to receive e-mail alerts when the company posts news releases, SEC filings and certain other information on its website.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Schedule 1 Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)



Fourth Quarter

Fiscal Year (in millions, except per common share amounts) 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Revenue $ 37,353



$ 35,349



6 %

$ 145,534



$ 136,809



6 % Cost of products sold 35,679



33,614



6 %

138,700



129,628



7 % Gross margin 1,674



1,735



(4) %

6,834



7,181



(5) %























Operating expenses:





















Distribution, selling, general and administrative expenses 1,168



1,270



(8) %

4,480



4,596



(3) % Restructuring and employee severance 28



22



N.M.

125



176



N.M. Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 153



165



N.M.

621



707



N.M. Impairments and (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net1 3



1,354



N.M.

(488)



1,417



N.M. Litigation (recoveries)/charges, net 15



4



N.M.

36



159



N.M. Operating earnings/(loss) 307



(1,080)



N.M.

2,060



126



N.M.























Other (income)/expense, net 2



29



N.M.

15



23



N.M. Interest expense, net 67



78



(14) %

294



329



(11) % Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



N.M.

—



2



N.M. Earnings/(loss) before income taxes 238



(1,187)



N.M.

1,751



(228)



N.M.























Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 44



(21)



N.M

386



(487)



N.M. Net earnings/(loss) 194



(1,166)



N.M.

1,365



259



N.M.























Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



N.M.

(2)



(3)



N.M. Net earnings/(loss) attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc. $ 194



$ (1,166)



N.M.

$ 1,363



$ 256



N.M.























Earnings/(loss) per common share attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc.:





















Basic $ 0.65



$ (3.76)



N.M.

$ 4.55



$ 0.82



N.M. Diluted 0.65



(3.76)

2 N.M.

4.53



0.81



N.M.























Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:





















Basic 298



310







300



313





Diluted 300



310

2



301



315







1In conjunction with the preparation of our consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2018, we performed our annual goodwill impairment test. As part of this annual test, we concluded that a portion of our Medical segment goodwill was impaired, resulting in a non-cash impairment charge of $1.4 billion during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. 2Due to the net loss during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, dilutive potential common shares have not been included in the denominator of the dilutive per share computation due to their antidilutive effect.

Schedule 2 Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions) June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 2,531



$ 1,763

Trade receivables, net 8,448



7,800

Inventories, net 12,822



12,308

Prepaid expenses and other 1,946



1,926

Assets held for sale —



756

Total current assets 25,747



24,553









Property and equipment, net 2,356



2,487

Goodwill and other intangibles, net 11,808



12,229

Other assets 1,052



682

Total assets $ 40,963



$ 39,951









Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 21,535



$ 19,677

Current portion of long-term obligations and other short-term borrowings 452



1,001

Other accrued liabilities 2,122



2,002

Liabilities related to assets held for sale —



213

Total current liabilities 24,109



22,893









Long-term obligations, less current portion 7,579



8,012

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 2,945



2,975









Redeemable noncontrolling interests —



12









Total shareholders' equity 6,330



6,059

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity $ 40,963



$ 39,951



Schedule 3 Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Fourth Quarter

Fiscal Year (in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net earnings $ 194



$ (1,166)



$ 1,365



$ 259

















Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 241



253



1,000



1,032

Impairments and loss on sale of other investments 1



—



3



6

Impairments and (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 4



1,354



(488)



1,417

Share-based compensation 18



21



82



85

Provision for/(benefit from) deferred income taxes (83)



(1,012)



(83)



(1,012)

Provision for bad debts 29



24



88



74

Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligation —



—



—



(2)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures:













Increase in trade receivables (595)



(239)



(751)



(871)

Increase in inventories (206)



(346)



(551)



(1,211)

Increase in accounts payable 1,018



939



1,864



2,574

Other accrued liabilities and operating items, net (115)



726



193



417

Net cash provided by operating activities 506



554



2,722



2,768

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (44)



—



(82)



(6,142)

Additions to property and equipment (136)



(138)



(328)



(384)

Purchase of available-for-sale securities and other investments (7)



(2)



(18)



(9)

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities and other investments —



—



3



65

Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash sold, and disposal of property and equipment 14



—



763



862

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (173)



(140)



338



(5,608)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Payment of contingent consideration obligation —



(13)



—



(35)

Net change in short-term borrowings —



—



—



(50)

Purchase of noncontrolling interests



—



—



—



(106)

Proceeds from long-term obligations, net of issuance costs —



—



—



3

Reduction of long-term obligations (1,100)



(551)



(1,102)



(954)

Net tax proceeds/(withholdings) from share-based compensation (1)



—



(14)



(3)

Dividends on common shares (142)



(145)



(577)



(581)

Purchase of treasury shares —



(100)



(600)



(550)

Net cash used in financing activities (1,243)



(809)



(2,293)



(2,276)

















Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and equivalents 3



(13)



1



4

Change in cash held for sale —



(4)



—



(4)

















Net increase/(decrease) in cash and equivalents (907)



(412)



768



(5,116)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 3,438



2,175



1,763



6,879

Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 2,531



$ 1,763



$ 2,531



$ 1,763



Schedule 4 Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Fourth Quarter

















(in millions) 2019

2018

(in millions) 2019

2018 Pharmaceutical







Medical























Revenue







Revenue





Amount $ 33,401



$ 31,455



Amount $ 3,956



$ 3,898

Growth rate 6 %

6 %

Growth rate 1 %

14 %

















Segment profit







Segment profit





Amount $ 447



$ 416



Amount $ 97



$ 114

Growth rate 7 %

(18) %

Growth rate (15) %

(17) % Segment profit margin 1.34 %

1.32 %

Segment profit margin 2.45 %

2.92 %



Fiscal Year

















(in millions) 2019

2018

(in millions) 2019

2018 Pharmaceutical







Medical























Revenue







Revenue





Amount $ 129,917



$ 121,241



Amount $ 15,633



$ 15,581

Growth rate 7 %

4 %

Growth rate — %

15 %

















Segment profit







Segment profit





Amount $ 1,834



$ 1,992



Amount $ 576



$ 662

Growth rate (8) %

(9) %

Growth rate1 (13) %

16 % Segment profit margin 1.41 %

1.64 %

Segment profit margin 3.68 %

4.25 %

1Segment profit for fiscal year 2018 includes a $64 million impact from the roll-out of the inventory fair value step up related to the Patient Recovery acquisition.