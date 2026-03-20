Cardinal Infrastructure Group Announces Appointment of Erik West as President of the Carolinas

RALEIGH, N.C., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNL) ("Cardinal" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Erik West as President of the Carolinas. West, a construction industry veteran who has been with Cardinal since 2016, will oversee all operations across North and South Carolina with a focus on continued growth and client service.

Erik West, President of the Carolinas at Cardinal Infrastructure Group.

"Erik is an invaluable part of what we have built at Cardinal. With over 30 years of construction experience, including a decade with Cardinal, he brings the operational depth, client relationship focus and cultural instincts that define this company at its best," said Jeremy Spivey, CEO and Chairman. "Naming Erik as president of the Carolinas is the right move for our people, our clients and our shareholders. The Carolinas is a high-priority region for Cardinal, and now it has a leader who matches that focus."

Formerly the Chief Operating Officer of Cardinal Civil Contracting, West brings significant experience overseeing all phases of multimillion-dollar civil construction projects, including residential, commercial and industrial site development. He led Cardinal's expansion across North and South Carolina, overseeing the integration of the Company's acquisitions in Greensboro and Charlotte and scaling the business into one of the region's leading integrated site development platforms.

"What we've built in the Carolinas is grounded in the hard work of the exceptional team at Cardinal and I'm so proud of what we've accomplished," West said. "We have the best employees, a great culture and I'm excited to bring our industry-leading services to more clients as we take advantage of the opportunities ahead."

About Cardinal

Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: CDNL) is one of the Southeast's fastest‑growing, full‑service infrastructure service providers. The company delivers integrated civil and site‑development solutions across high‑growth markets through a self‑performing model supported by skilled labor, specialized fleets and market‑leading subsidiaries. This model enables efficient, turnkey, project execution at scale while maintaining focus on building long-term client relationships. Cardinal's strategy is grounded in operational discipline, market expansion and a commitment to Integrity from the Ground Up.

SOURCE Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.