Cardinal Infrastructure Group Strengthens Operational Leadership Across its Footprint

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Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.

May 21, 2026, 11:39 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Infrastructure Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: CDNL) announced today the promotion of Marisa Hodes to Vice President of the Carolinas and the formal appointment of Chace Adams as Safety Director, recognizing two leaders whose work has shaped Cardinal's growth across the Southeast.

"Marisa and Chace are incredible leaders and exemplify what makes Cardinal great," said Jeremy Spivey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Marisa's promotion reflects five years of real results and Chace has built a safety culture that makes everything else we do possible. Investing in and developing our team members across the organization shows up in our growth, retention and performance. Marisa and Chace are exactly what that looks like."

Hodes joined Cardinal Civil Contracting in 2021 as an Assistant Project Manager and has been promoted four times in less than five years; Project Manager, Senior Project Manager, Project Executive and now Vice President. Over that time, she personally managed more than $250 million in site development projects and oversaw an additional $300 million as Project Executive. In her new role, she will lead operations, business development and project execution across the Carolinas, reporting to Erik West, President of the Carolinas.

"I've worked closely with Marisa, and watching her rise to Vice President of the Carolinas has been a privilege," West said. "She brings sharp judgment, real ownership and the kind of leadership people want to follow. We have real momentum in the Carolinas, and Marisa is exactly the person to help us build on it."

Adams, also with Cardinal Civil since 2021, oversees the development and implementation of safety programs for the organization, managing a team that now includes more than 10 full-time professionals across the Southeast. His appointment as Safety Director formalizes the leadership role he has long held and recognizes the culture of safety he has embedded across Cardinal's operations.

"Chace has built a program across our footprint that is centered on a rigorous commitment to safety, better positioning us to win diverse work and execute on tighter timelines," said Benji Wood, Chief Operating Officer. "As we expand, that foundation is what allows us to continue to perform complex work at scale."

About Cardinal
Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: CDNL) is one of the Southeast's fastest‑growing, full‑service infrastructure service providers. The company delivers integrated civil and site‑development solutions across high‑growth markets through a self‑performing model supported by skilled labor, specialized fleets and market‑leading subsidiaries. This model enables efficient turnkey project execution at scale while maintaining focus on building long-term client relationships. Cardinal's strategy is grounded in operational discipline, market expansion and a commitment to Integrity from the Ground Up.

SOURCE Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.

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