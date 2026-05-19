Cardinal Infrastructure Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Infrastructure Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: CDNL), announced today that management will participate in the Stifel Cross Sector Conference and William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 2 and 3, 2026.

Stifel Cross Sector Conference: Mike Rowe, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with institutional investors June 2-3, 2026, in Boston, MA. This event is only available to Stifel clients.

William Blair Growth Stock Conference: Jeremy Spivey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Benji Wood, Chief Operating Officer, will meet with institutional investors and host a formal presentation on June 3 at 11:40am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the "Events & Presentations" section of Cardinal's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Cardinal

Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: CDNL) is one of the Southeast's fastest‑growing, full‑service infrastructure service providers. The company delivers integrated civil and site‑development solutions across high‑growth markets through a self‑performing model supported by skilled labor, specialized fleets and market‑leading subsidiaries. This model enables efficient, turnkey, project execution at scale while maintaining focus on building long-term client relationships. Cardinal's strategy is grounded in operational discipline, market expansion and a commitment to Integrity from the Ground Up.

SOURCE Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.