Cardinal Services, Inc. Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Cardinal Services, Inc. cybersecurity incident

COOS BAY, Ore., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a top-rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Cardinal Services, Inc., Cardinal Employer Organization, and Preferred Employer Solutions, collectively ("Cardinal") data breach. Cardinal Services, Inc. learned of an incident on or about June 30, 2025.

What Happened

Around June 30, 2025, Cardinal became aware of unauthorized access to its computer network. An investigation, concluded by approximately May 12, 2026, showed that between June 25 and 26, 2025, and around August 8, 2025, some personal information was accessed or obtained.

Information Exposed

Affected personal data includes names along with other personal data.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Cardinal Services, Inc. may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Cardinal Services, Inc. breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Cardinal Services, Inc. incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Cardinal

Cardinal Services is a company providing PEO, staffing, and HR services through its affiliated businesses.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP