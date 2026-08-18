CardinaleWay Hyundai & Genesis of Mountain View Becomes First Dealership to Integrate Meta AI Glasses into Its Digital Multi-Point Inspection Workflow

Enabled through UpdatePromise's Symphony platform, the implementation introduces hands-free inspection documentation through compatibility with Meta AI glasses.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardinaleWay Hyundai & Genesis of Mountain View has become the first dealership to integrate Meta AI glasses into its digital multi-point inspection (MPI) workflow through UpdatePromise's Symphony platform, introducing hands-free inspection documentation as part of its everyday service operations.

CardinaleWay Hyundai & Genesis of Mountain View, the first dealership to integrate Meta AI glasses into its digital MPI workflow through UpdatePromise.

Built using the Meta Wearables Device Access SDK Toolkit, the integration enables compatibility with Meta AI glasses through UpdatePromise's Symphony platform. Technicians can complete digital multi-point inspections in a single, continuous workflow through hands-free, voice-enabled interactions, with inspection photos and videos captured during the inspection and incorporated directly into UpdatePromise's digital MPI workflow. Customers can then review findings, approve recommended repairs, communicate with their service advisor, and complete their service experience digitally.

As the first dealership to implement the integrated workflow, CardinaleWay Hyundai & Genesis of Mountain View is helping demonstrate how emerging technologies can be thoughtfully incorporated into fixed operations while maintaining familiar service processes for technicians, advisors, and customers.

"At Hyundai & Genesis of Mountain View, we're always looking for opportunities to improve both the technician and customer experience," said Joe Hansen, Fixed Ops Director. "By integrating Meta AI glassesinto our digital inspection workflow through UpdatePromise, we're able to further enhance how vehicle inspections are documented and shared with our customers."

The launch reflects continued momentum in the adoption of connected technologies across fixed operations as dealerships explore new ways to improve operational efficiency, documentation, and customer communication. Integrating Meta AI glasses into an established digital inspection workflow demonstrates how emerging technologies can be incorporated into everyday dealership operations without disrupting existing service processes.

"Emerging technologies create the greatest value when they're integrated into everyday dealership operations," said Rich Pannazzo, Chief Operating Officer. "Our role is to help dealerships adopt those technologies in ways that fit naturally into existing workflows. CardinaleWay Hyundai & Genesis of Mountain View is demonstrating how Meta AI glasses can become part of a connected digital inspection process that benefits technicians, advisors, and customers alike."

As dealerships continue adopting connected technologies across fixed operations, integrations like Meta AI glasses represent another step toward more efficient documentation, greater service transparency, and more connected automotive service experiences. UpdatePromise continues helping dealerships integrate emerging technologies into everyday service operations while maintaining familiar workflows for technicians and customers alike.

Additional Information

To learn more about UpdatePromise's compatibility with Meta AI glasses and its digital multi-point inspection workflow, request more information here.

About CardinaleWay Hyundai & Genesis of Mountain View

CardinaleWay Hyundai & Genesis of Mountain View is a Hyundai and Genesis dealership serving customers throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, committed to delivering exceptional sales and service experiences while embracing innovative technologies that enhance customer care.

About UpdatePromise

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Chino, California, UpdatePromise is a leading automotive technology company dedicated to advancing the automotive service experience through fixed operations innovation. Through its Symphony platform, UpdatePromise brings every step of the service journey together in one connected platform—from scheduling and communication to digital multi-point inspections, approvals, financing, payments, and customer engagement. By connecting the dealership experience from appointment to vehicle pickup, UpdatePromise helps dealerships improve operational efficiency, increase transparency, and deliver a more seamless service experience for every customer.

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SOURCE UpdatePromise