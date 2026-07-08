UPDATEPROMISE SELECTED BY MAZDA AS A PREFERRED PROVIDER FOR SERVICE SCHEDULER AND DIGITAL SERVICE

CHINO, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpdatePromise's all-in-one fixed operations platform is now available to Mazda retailers, connecting service scheduling, communication, inspections, approvals, financing, payments, and customer engagement into a unified service experience.

Mazda Digital Service Mazda Service Scheduler

UpdatePromise, an all-in-one automotive fixed operations platform, today announced it has been selected by Mazda as a preferred provider for both Mazda Service Scheduler and Digital Service programs, effective June 1, 2026. These programs are core pillars of the Mazda Service Promise – elevating the service experience by combining world-class hospitality with the latest technology.

With the addition of UpdatePromise, Mazda retailers now have access to a connected fixed operations platform that brings together service scheduling, customer communication, and digital service workflows to help improve operational efficiency, enhance the ownership experience, and strengthen long-term customer retention.

At the core of UpdatePromise's offering is Symphony, the company's connected fixed operations platform designed to unify the service experience from appointment scheduling through vehicle delivery and beyond. Whether retailers choose UpdatePromise for Service Scheduler, Digital Service, or both, each solution is built on the same connected foundation and enhanced by AI-powered technologies designed to improve communication, streamline operations, and create a more seamless customer experience.

"The future of fixed operations isn't built around individual tools, it's built around connected experiences," said Curtis Nixon, President and CEO of UpdatePromise. " Mazda retailers can now leverage UpdatePromise's AI-powered Symphony platform to connect service scheduling, digital service, customer communication, inspections, approvals, financing, payments, and retention within a single fixed operations ecosystem. By bringing these experiences together, dealerships can reduce friction, improve operational efficiency, and create stronger long-term customer relationships."

UpdatePromise's Service Scheduler remains one of the company's most widely adopted solutions and reflects a long-standing commitment to innovation in fixed operations. While powerful as a standalone scheduling solution, it is designed to work seamlessly alongside Digital Service and the broader Symphony platform, enabling dealerships to connect scheduling, communication, inspections, approvals, financing, payments, and customer engagement within a single ecosystem. Since introducing intelligent automated service updates in 2009, UpdatePromise has continued to evolve its platform with innovations such as Harmony AI, its conversational scheduling assistant, AI-powered communication capabilities, intelligent MPI review tools that support operational coaching and process improvement, and emerging AI-enabled workflows designed to help dealerships operate more efficiently while delivering a more personalized ownership experience.

To help Mazda retailers better understand their available technology options, UpdatePromise will provide access to dedicated webinars, educational resources, product demonstrations, and implementation guidance for those interested in exploring its Service Scheduler and Digital Service solutions. Additional information, educational resources, and webinar registration details are available here.

For dealerships seeking a more tailored discussion, UpdatePromise also offers one-on-one consultations focused on current workflows, operational objectives, implementation planning, and customer experience goals. Dealers interested in discussing their store's specific needs and opportunities can schedule a personalized consultation here.

ABOUT UPDATEPROMISE

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Chino, California, UpdatePromise is a leading automotive technology company focused on customer experience and fixed operations innovation. Through its Symphony platform, UpdatePromise helps automotive businesses create connected service journeys through scheduling, communication, inspections, approvals, financing, payments, and customer engagement solutions powered by automation and AI.

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SOURCE UpdatePromise