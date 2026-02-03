New payments integration embeds PayPal and Venmo directly into the service workflow, helping dealerships reduce friction, accelerate approvals, and meet evolving customer expectations.

CHINO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpdatePromise today announced a strategic payments integration with PayPal and Venmo, expanding flexible payment options — including Buy Now, Pay Later — directly within the automotive service lane.

UpdatePromise Expands Flexible Payments in the Service Lane Through PayPal and Venmo Integration

As consumers increasingly expect digital wallets and installment options for everyday purchases, dealerships face growing pressure to modernize how service recommendations are approved and paid for. UpdatePromise's integration brings PayPal and Venmo into the heart of the service workflow, allowing customers to review and approve repairs using payment methods they already trust, without disrupting existing dealership operations.

Unlike standalone checkout tools or external payment links, PayPal and Venmo capabilities are deeply embedded within UpdatePromise's platform. Payments are presented at the moment of service decision-making — alongside inspection findings and recommendations — helping advisors move conversations forward while maintaining transparency and momentum.

For consumers, flexible payment options help reduce friction at approval time and provide greater control over how service costs are managed. For dealerships, integrated payments support higher approval rates, improved cash flow, and a more consistent service experience without adding complexity for staff.

"Payments should never be the friction point in the service experience," said Curtis Nixon, CEO of UpdatePromise. "By integrating trusted platforms like PayPal and Venmo directly into the service workflow, we're helping dealerships remove barriers at the moment decisions are made — supporting faster approvals, clearer communication, and better outcomes for both customers and service teams."

The PayPal and Venmo integration is part of UpdatePromise's broader approach to modernizing Fixed Operations through connected workflows that align inspections, communication, and payments in one experience. By embedding flexible payment options directly into service processes, dealerships can meet rising consumer expectations while maintaining operational control and consistency.

The integration will be showcased as part of UpdatePromise's platform demonstrations at NADA Show 2026, highlighting how embedded payments support a more seamless, customer-friendly service lane.

About UpdatePromise

UpdatePromise is a leading SaaS company empowering automotive dealerships and OEMs with intelligent scheduling, customer communication, and fixed-operations solutions. Its platform helps dealerships improve transparency, efficiency, and trust across every stage of the service experience. Learn more at www.updatepromise.com or contact [email protected].

About PayPal and Venmo

PayPal and Venmo are trusted digital payments platforms that help consumers and businesses move and manage money securely and efficiently. Together, they enable a wide range of payment experiences — from digital wallets to flexible payment options — supporting everyday transactions across millions of users and merchants worldwide.

