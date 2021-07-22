Cardinality.ai adds NASCIO Technology Champion Kevin Jones to Executive Team

"Cardinality's vision to serve 1 billion people fits with my personal mission to serve vulnerable people." Kevin Jones Tweet this

"The Cardinality team's vision to serve 1 billion people is the perfect fit for me to continue my personal mission of serving the most vulnerable population," said Jones. "As Cardinality's COO, I look forward to delivering the 360-degree individualized service model to all residents, workers, and agencies that use Cardinality's applications."

Thiag Loganathan, Cardinality's co-founder and CEO, is excited to leverage Jones' knowledge and leadership to further the organization's vision.

"Kevin understands how to deliver outcomes using technology for government agencies," said Loganathan. "He brings an invaluable perspective to Cardinality's strategies on how to achieve social impact at scale."

Co-founders Ganesh Venkatramani and Vijay Krishna are equally thrilled about Jones joining Cardinality. Venkatramani acknowledges the incredible insights Jones can provide to innovate and create outcome-oriented applications for government agencies.

"Kevin was a star at the state level," said Venkatramani. "One of those leaders who actually owned outcomes. He has always powered through with innovation to solve problems and Cardinality is excited for him to join our efforts."

About Cardinality.ai

Founded in 2017, Cardinality.ai accelerates improved outcomes for constituents and families, using an AI-enabled suite of applications for government workers and agency leaders. With its purpose-built, intuitive SaaS solutions, State and Local government agencies can manage the entire lifecycle of Family, Workforce and Social Services programs. Cardinality's solutions are being used by multiple state agencies in Indiana and Maryland.

Cardinality is a cloud-native platform with a suite of applications that are fully functional and configurable. This accelerates and simplifies implementation, integration, and change management aspects compared to legacy and custom solutions. The Cardinality platform is composed of four major modules: Redbird AI, CRM, ERP, and Worker Enablement.

Cardinality has been recognized as a GovTech 100 company in 2020, 2021, and as the SaaSBoomi vertical SaaS startup of 2020.

