CardinalOps Contributes to MITRE ATT&CK for Fourth Consecutive Release

MITRE ATT&CK v14 includes newly discovered sub-technique that will be used to bolster Wi-Fi Security on systems like Windows, MacOS, and Linux

TEL-AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CardinalOps , the detection posture management company, announced today that it contributed updates to the latest version of MITRE ATT&CK, a globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques based on real-world observations. CardinalOps' contributions to MITRE ATT&CK v14 , which was released on Oct. 31, 2023, marks the fourth consecutive release of MITRE ATT&CK to which the CardinalOps team has contributed.

Containing over 800 techniques and sub-techniques employed by both cybercriminal and nation-state threat groups alike, MITRE ATT&CK (Adversarial Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge) is the industry-standard framework for understanding adversary playbooks and behavior. MITRE ATT&CK v14 introduced updates to techniques, groups, campaigns and software for Enterprise, Mobile, and ICS, including a large expansion of detection notes and analytics within techniques in Enterprise.

Liran Ravich, Cybersecurity Architect at CardinalOps, contributed a new sub-technique on Wi-Fi Discovery to the most recent version, as well as both a new technique and sub-technique specifically for Mobile, towards Defense Evasion (Data Destruction) and Impact (Masquerading) tactics, respectively.

Adversaries employ these methods by:

"CardinalOps is pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with MITRE to contribute new techniques for the fourth consecutive release of ATT&CK," said Yair Manor, CTO and co-founder of CardinalOps. "As the threat landscape continues to evolve and present greater cyber risks for organizations, it is important to continue to provide the defender community with resources that allow them to apply this knowledge and continue developing a strong detection posture."

