CardinalOps Recognized as Gold Winner in the Security Analytics & Threat Detection Category in the 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

TEL-AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CardinalOps , the detection posture management company, announced today that it was selected as a Gold winner in the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards . The Globee® Awards, a leading authority in recognizing business excellence globally, has honored CardinalOps for outstanding innovation and effectiveness in cybersecurity.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond. This accolade underscores our commitment to securing digital infrastructures and safeguarding against cyber threats.

"Receiving this Gold Award in Security Analytics and Threat Detection from the Globee Awards validates our innovative efforts and unwavering dedication to our customer's security," said Michael Mumcuoglu, CEO and Co-Founder of CardinalOps. "This recognition serves as a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence in cybersecurity."

Judges recognized the CardinalOps platform for its mission to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of an organization's existing SOC tools. Additionally, the judges noted that the platform leverages automation to assess an organization's security posture, using the standard MITRE ATT&CK framework as the benchmark, to ultimately support executive leadership and the board in managing risk.

In November, CardinalOps contributed updates to the latest version of MITRE ATT&CK, marking the fourth consecutive release of MITRE ATT&CK to which the CardinalOps team has contributed.

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, commends the winners: "Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world. Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We're honored to celebrate your success."

The judging panel, comprising more than 580 experts from around the world, highlights the award's prestige and the exceptional quality of the winners. For the full list of judges, please visit https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/

This full list of 2024 winners can be found here: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/

Backed by detection engineering experts with nation-state expertise, the CardinalOps platform uses automation and MITRE ATT&CK to continuously assess and improve the detection coverage of your existing SIEM and detection tools to enable a stronger, more resilient defense. What's more, it improves detection engineering productivity by 10x and reduces the need to hire additional SOC personnel. Native API-driven integrations include Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, IBM QRadar, Google Chronicle, CrowdStrike, and Sumo Logic. Learn more at cardinalops.com .

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

