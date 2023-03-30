CardinalOps Named Winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

Innovation Recognized in Threat Modeling for Cyber Defense

TEL-AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CardinalOps , the detection posture management company, today announced that the Globee Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, have recognized the CardinalOps platform as Silver Winner in the Threat Modeling category . The company joins other 2023 Globee winners including Palo Alto Networks, Imperva, Dragos, AttackIQ, and Cymulate.

CardinalOps was recognized for its innovation in providing a Detection Posture Management (DPM) platform that leverages automation and MITRE ATT&CK to eliminate critical coverage gaps in the Security Operations Center (SOC). This win comes on the heels of the company's recent recognition in Detection Posture Management by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards , highlighting the value the platform provides in helping organizations continuously assess their detection posture and implement a proactive, threat-informed defense.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards cover various categories such as risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and more, and honors those who have made significant contributions to protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

"We are proud to have been named a Threat Modeling leader by the Globee Awards," said Michael Mumcuoglu, CEO and co-founder at CardinalOps. "Behind this success lies our goal of providing continual product innovation and our drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs."

Focused on helping organizations maximize the effectiveness of their existing security stacks and SIEM/XDR solutions — including Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, IBM QRadar, SumoLogic, and CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale — CardinalOps' cloud-based DPM platform enables organizations to continuously identify and remediate broken, noisy, and missing detections, based on their business priorities and MITRE ATT&CK techniques most relevant to their organizations.

"I would like to congratulate CardinalOps and all the winners of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape," says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement serves as an inspiration to others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication. I along with my team are proud to honor your accomplishments and celebrate your success."

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, Cybersecurity World Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Leadership Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success Awards, and the Women In Business Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About CardinalOps

Founded by security experts with nation-state expertise and led by executives from industry leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft Security, and IBM Security, CardinalOps is focused on maximizing the effectiveness and efficiency of your existing security stack.

Using automation and MITRE ATT&CK, the CardinalOps platform continuously assesses your detection posture and eliminates coverage gaps in your existing SIEM/XDR – including Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, IBM QRadar, CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, and Sumo Logic – so you can easily implement a threat-informed defense.

What's more, it drives cost savings and greater efficiencies by recommending new ways to tune noisy and inefficient queries, reduce logging volume, and eliminate underused tools in your stack. Learn more at cardinalops.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Nathaniel Hawthorne for CardinalOps

Lumina Communications

(661) 965-0407

[email protected]

SOURCE CardinalOps