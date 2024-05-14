Cardio Partners Announces the Acquisition of One Beat Medical & Training

DUBLIN, Ohio , May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardio Partners, Inc., a division of Sarnova, HC LLC, and a leading provider of emergency readiness solutions, has finalized its acquisition of One Beat Medical & Training, LLC (One Beat), a renowned distributor of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), accessories and CPR training services across the nation. The deal, completed on May 14, 2024, marks a significant expansion in the availability of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) preparedness solutions to customers throughout the country.

Headquartered in Miramar, FL, One Beat brings with it a portfolio of trusted cardiac response brands, including One Beat Medical, American AED, Altra Medical and LifeSure. By joining forces with Cardio Partners, the combined entity is poised to offer an even broader range of SCA solutions, training programs, and services catering to both professional and bystander first responder markets.

One Beat is eager to join with Cardio Partners to deliver an even broader range of SCA solutions and training. Post this

The joining of Cardio Partners and One Beat marks an important milestone towards the mission of both companies. Niraj Patel, President of Cardio Partners at Sarnova, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, "The integration of these companies boosts our collective capabilities and dramatically strengthens our ability to reach, support and empower organizations and individuals to respond in emergencies. I look forward to working with Lawrence Franchetti and his team to propel our shared mission of improving sudden cardiac arrest survival rates and saving lives in the communities we serve."

"The One Beat team is eager to join hands with Cardio Partners to deliver a more robust set of solutions for our customers. With our combined expertise, resources, and incredible teams, we are confident this partnership will transform the industry," said Lawrence Franchetti, CEO of One Beat.

Patrick Greene, Manager of One Beat AS LLC, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, emphasizing the shared commitment to customer service excellence. Greene remarked, "The One Beat team is excited to join forces with Cardio Partners, a like-minded organization dedicated to enhancing customer experience. This union strengthens our collective ability to promote SCA preparedness in communities and workplaces throughout the United States."

Backed by substantial investment from Sarnova and its parent company Patricia Industries, Cardio Partners is poised for further expansion, both in operations and customer reach. Brian LaDuke, CEO of Sarnova, expressed his anticipation for the future, stating, "We are thrilled to unite these two organizations, advancing our commitment to SCA preparedness, CPR training and AED program management services."

Yuriy Prilutskiy, Co-Head of Patricia Industries, echoed this sentiment, affirming the organization's dedication to supporting Cardio Partners and Sarnova in their mission. Prilutskiy emphasized, "This transaction underscores our long-term vision for Sarnova's growth and our commitment to creating sustainable value for individuals and society alike by fostering easier access to health and safety solutions."

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel to Cardio Partners in the transaction.

About Cardio Partners

Cardio Partners is a national provider of emergency preparedness solutions for public access. We offer a proven and complete suite of products and services including employee CPR training, AED deployments and AED program management to help organizations of all sizes be heart safe. Cardio Partners is part of Sarnova, a family of companies, which lead specialty distribution of healthcare products across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.cardiopartners.com

About Sarnova

Sarnova is the leading national specialty distributor of healthcare products in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company is comprised of four major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Digitech and Tri-anim Health Services. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, makes control investments in leading companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures within industries positioned for secular growth. Our ambition is to be the sole owner of our companies, together with strong management teams and boards. We invest with an indefinite holding period and focus on building sustainable value. For more information, visit www.patriciaindustries.com

About One Beat

One Beat Medical & Training is one of the largest distributors of defibrillators and accessories in the United States. One Beat offers an expansive line of AED products and accessories, with an experienced sales team equipped to help the consumer select the products and services that best suits their needs. One Beat is also South Florida's leading American Heart Association (AHA), American Safety Health Institute (ASHI), and American Red Cross (ARC) authorized training facility. For more information, visit www.onebeatmedical.com

