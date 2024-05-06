Sarnova Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™ for Fourth Year in a Row

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarnova, a leader in health and safety products, services, and technology solutions, is proud to announce the company has earned the 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™, by Great Place to Work®. This is the fourth year in a row that the company has received this certification, in recognition of the company culture and employee workplace experience.

Great Place to Work Certification™ is the only official recognition decided by employees' real-time reports of their company culture, and it is based on what current employees say about their experience working at a company. Report results are based upon anonymous survey results given by employees to an outside entity, Great Place to Work®.

This year, 86% of employees at Sarnova said it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"Earning Great Place to Work Certification four years in a row is a testament to our unwavering dedication to cultivating a workplace where every member of our team feels valued, supported and empowered," said Brian LaDuke, CEO of Sarnova. "It's a proud moment for us all, and it reaffirms our relentless pursuit of creating a culture of excellence where everyone can thrive and succeed," he said.

"Once again, this is a testament to our commitment to fostering a workplace where every individual's potential is recognized and nurtured," said Jim McGannon, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Sarnova. "This achievement fuels our passion for creating a culture of inclusivity, trust, and growth and emboldens us to continue innovating things that enhance employee well-being, engagement, and satisfaction, ensuring Sarnova remains a destination where talent thrives," he said.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

About Sarnova

Sarnova and its family of companies - Bound Tree Medical , Cardio Partners , Digitech and Tri-anim Health Services - have been serving the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets for over 50 years. Offering over 100,000 health and safety products, services and technology solutions, Sarnova serves a diverse range of national emergency care providers, hospitals, educational institutions, businesses and government agencies, helping its customers save lives and keep our communities safe. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.com.

Sarnova Media Contact:

Beth Scott, Director of Marketing Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sarnova