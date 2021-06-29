CardioFocus Appoints Stephan Ogilvie as Chief Financial Officer

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioFocus, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for atrial fibrillation (AFib), today announced the appointment of Stephan Ogilvie as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Ogilvie's career spans decades in the medical technology sector and includes leadership roles in sales and marketing and corporate development, as well as investment banking and sell side equity research. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking at B Riley Securities, leading the firm's investment banking advisory engagements with healthcare companies. Previously Mr. Ogilvie served as Vice President, Corporate Development at NuVasive, where he led a variety of key functions, including mergers and acquisitions and the expansion of the company's global sales infrastructure. He has also held medical technology sell-side equity research positions at ThinkEquity Partners and Lazard Capital Markets, and was a product manager at Medtronic. Mr. Ogilvie earned his B.A. from Brigham Young University and his M.B.A. from New York University's Stern School of Business.

"Steve possesses deep experience in the healthcare industry, including a diverse background across key operational roles at medical device companies, as well as within the medical device sector on Wall Street," said Burke T. Barrett, chief executive officer and president of CardioFocus. "His expertise will be highly valuable as we work to drive the adoption of HeartLight X3 in the U.S. and internationally during this period of significant growth."

"CardioFocus is bringing important innovation to the Afib ablation space with its recently launched HeartLight X3," said Mr. Ogilvie. "There is a massive opportunity to bring the advanced capabilities of X3 to major markets across the globe, and I look forward to working with the organization to meet global demand for X3 during this high-growth commercial phase."

About the HeartLight X3 System

The HeartLight X3 System is a revolutionary catheter ablation technology for controlled and consistent pulmonary vein isolation (PVI), the gold standard treatment for atrial fibrillation (Afib). Using direct tissue visualization, titratable laser energy and compliant balloon technology, the HeartLight X3 System is a truly differentiated PVI solution. HeartLight is a treatment option for some patients whose AFib is insufficiently controlled with medication1. More than 33 million patients worldwide suffer from AFib2, which has been associated with significant symptoms, functional impairment, stroke, cognitive decline, heart failure, and reduced longevity. HeartLight X3 offers a unique RAPID mode, which leverages a precise motor control system that enables uninterrupted, high-speed, circumferential lesion creation under direct control of the physician. Clinical studies of the HeartLight X3 System demonstrated that AFib patients can be treated quickly resulting in consistently reduced procedure times with excellent procedure time predictability.3,4

About CardioFocus, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, MA, CardioFocus is a medical device innovator and manufacturer dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for cardiac disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common heart arrhythmia. The HeartLight X3 catheter, endoscope, sheath, console and balloon fill media are all manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit http://www.CardioFocus.com.

Media Relations

Sean Leous

Westwicke/ICR

646-866-4012

[email protected]

1 In the United States, the HeartLight System is indicated to treat drug refractory, symptomatic, paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AFib).

2 Chugh SS, Havmoeller R, Narayanan K, et al.; Worldwide Epidemiology of Atrial Fibrillation: A Global Burden of Disease 2010 Study. Circulation. 2014 Feb 25;129(8):837-47.

3 X3 total procedure time was statistically significantly shorter than the original HeartLight and irrigated radiofrequency ablation (RF) ablation based on a comparison to the original HeartLight pivotal study (historical control).

4 Predictability is determined by the standard deviation of the procedure time.

SOURCE CardioFocus, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cardiofocus.com

