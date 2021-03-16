CardioFocus Invited To Participate At The Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioFocus, Inc ., a medical device company dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for atrial fibrillation (AFib), today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Burke T. Barrett will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually March 16-18, 2021.

Presentation details: CardioFocus corporate overview and update on the HeartLight® X3 System

Date: March 17, 2021

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT

The presentation will be available to Oppenheimer conference attendees and clients.

About the HeartLight System

The HeartLight X3 System is a next-generation AFib ablation technology, building upon the advanced features of the HeartLight Endoscopic Ablation System. The system performs pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) using laser energy to create lines of scar tissue to block the abnormal electrical pathways that cause AFib. Using direct tissue visualization, titratable laser energy and compliant balloon technology, the HeartLight X3 System offers a unique RAPID mode. RAPID mode leverages a precise motor control system that enables uninterrupted, high-speed, circumferential lesion creation under direct control of the physician, resulting in significantly reduced procedure times. During the pivotal confirmatory study of 60 patients, the HeartLight X3 System achieved very rapid PVI, in as few as three minutes for a single pulmonary vein.

About CardioFocus, Inc.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., CardioFocus is a medical device innovator and manufacturer dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for cardiac disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common heart arrhythmia. The company's product, the HeartLight Endoscopic Ablation System, is a revolutionary catheter ablation technology that features an ultra-compliant balloon, which along with direct visualization and titratable laser energy, represents a new standard for AFib ablation. The HeartLight balloon catheter, endoscope, sheath, console and balloon fill media are all manufactured in the US. For more information, visit http://www.CardioFocus.com .

