CardioFocus® Treats First Patients With HeartLight® Endoscopic Ablation System In France

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioFocus, Inc ., a medical device company dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for atrial fibrillation (AFib), announced today that the first patients in France have been treated in the University Public Hospital of Nancy with the HeartLight Endoscopic Ablation System as part of an exclusive distribution partnership with MicroPort ® CRM France.

To date, more than 7,000 patients have been successfully treated in the U.S., Europe and Japan, with the HeartLight System. Within Europe, France is one of the three largest markets for AFib ablation technologies.

The HeartLight System is a revolutionary catheter ablation technology for controlled and consistent pulmonary vein isolation (PVI), a gold standard treatment for AFib. During PVI with the HeartLight System, laser energy is used to create lines of scar tissue to block the abnormal electrical pathways that cause AFib. In March, the company announced the European CE Mark approval and commercial launch of its third-generation technology, the HeartLight X3 System. This technology builds upon the advanced features of the HeartLight System and offers a unique RAPID mode which leverages a precise motor control system that enables uninterrupted, high-speed, circumferential lesion creation under direct control of the physician resulting in consistently reduced procedure times.

More than 33 million patients worldwide suffer from AFib, an arrhythmia that occurs when the heart's electrical rhythm is disrupted and the heart beats very quickly and chaotically.1 Left untreated, AFib can be serious or even deadly. Patients with AFib are at an increased risk of complications including heart failure and stroke.

"Electrophysiology is a strategic area of development for MicroPort CRM" Said Hervé Mayer, VP sales MicroPort CRM France. "We are pleased to introduce this innovative technology to the French market. The first cases done by Dr. Jean-Marc Sellal, have been very promising and we are very pleased to start a collaboration with the University Public Hospital of Nancy as a training and reference center."

"This new partnership marks an important step in our global expansion strategy and comes at a pivotal time in which the interest in advanced AFib ablation technologies is on the rise," said Omari V. Bouknight, President and Chief Commercial Officer at CardioFocus. "As one the leading medical device companies with a clear focus on addressing irregular heart rhythms, MicroPort CRM is uniquely qualified to deliver this clinically-validated therapy to the patients in France."

About CardioFocus, Inc.

CardioFocus is a medical device innovator and manufacturer dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common heart arrhythmia. The HeartLight Endoscopic Ablation System is a revolutionary catheter ablation technology that features an ultra-compliant balloon, which along with direct visualization and titratable laser energy, represents a new standard for AFib ablation. CardioFocus is headquartered in Marlborough, MA. For more information, visit www.CardioFocus.com .

About MicroPort CRM

Pioneering physiological therapies in cardiac rhythm management. Driven by our expert R&D teams and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, MicroPort® CRM conceives, designs and develops solutions for the management of cardiac rhythm disorders and heart failure. Headquartered in greater Paris, our precise technologies are manufactured in France, Italy, the Dominican Republic; and for the Chinese market, in China. MicroPort® CRM is part of MicroPort® Scientific Corporation.

For more information, please refer to: www.crm.microport.com

About MicroPort Scientific Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (the "Group") is a leading medical device company with business focusing on innovating, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality and high-end medical devices globally. With a diverse portfolio of products now being used at an average rate of one for every 12 seconds in thousands of major hospitals around the world, the Group maintains world-wide operations in a broad range of business segments including Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Electrophysiological, Endovascular, Neurovascular, Surgical, Diabetes Care and Endocrinal Management, and others. MicroPort® is dedicated to becoming a patient oriented global enterprise to improve and reshape patient lives through application of innovative science and technology.

For more information, please refer to: www.microport.com

The HeartLight X3 System is only approved for use in Europe. The HeartLight X3 System is not available for sale in the U.S.

