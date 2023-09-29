Cardiovascular Crisis Meets Cutting-Edge Solutions: Insights from the Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Report

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Sep, 2023, 22:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2023 - 2030" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


With peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs) on the rise, the healthcare sector leans heavily on innovative solutions like peripheral vascular stents to effectively manage these conditions. "Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, Mode of Delivery, Product, End-use, Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", dives deep into the trends and potential of this burgeoning market.

The report projects a robust growth trajectory, powered by technological advancements, leading to an increase in the approval of state-of-the-art products. Notably, Cordis stands out with its pioneering S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ Vascular Stent System. Such avant-garde solutions are revolutionizing radial access, enhancing patient outcomes, and boosting satisfaction.

By 2030, the global peripheral vascular stents market is forecasted to hit USD 2.97 billion, with a promising CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 onwards. This anticipated surge owes largely to the escalating prevalence of PVDs. In 2020, cardiovascular diseases led to 19.05 million deaths globally, with cerebrovascular diseases adding another 7.08 million deaths, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

This escalating health crisis emphasizes the imperative need for efficient interventions. Beyond rising health concerns, the market's upswing can also be attributed to relentless technological innovations. A prime example is the recent approval of Cordis' S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ Vascular Stent System by the U.S. FDA in March 2022. Accompanied by the BRITE TIP RADIANZ Guiding Sheath and SABERX RADIANZ PTA Catheter, this system exemplifies the continuous strive for excellence in cardiovascular technology.

Key Market Highlights from 2022 include:

The drug-eluting stents (DES) segment took the lion's share with 60.52%. Their ability to effectively reduce restenosis and major adverse cardiac events gives them an edge over bare metal stents (BMS).

  • Balloon-expanding stents dominated with a market share of 53.92%, offering precise and controlled vessel expansion, favoring minimally invasive procedures.
  • The Iliac artery stents segment represented the largest share at 33.46%, reflecting the prevalence of iliac arterial occlusive disease, impacting close to 8 million individuals in the U.S. alone.
  • In the healthcare infrastructure, hospital & cardiac centers held a commanding 74.54% of the market, signifying their pivotal role in diagnosing and treating CVDs.
  • Geographically, North America led with a 43.79% market share, testament to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and medical expertise.

To provide a granular understanding of the market, the report is segmented into various chapters, encompassing topics from methodologies, executive summaries, market variables to company profiles of industry giants like Medtronic, Terumo Europe NV, Boston Scientific Inc., Stryker, Biotronik, and more.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahk24o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Pioneering the Agri-Tech Revolution: FaaS Market Poised for Exponential Growth Through 2032

Global AVOD (Advertising-Based Video on Demand) Market Forecasts Report 2023-2029: Netflix and Disney+ will Both be in 46 Countries, HBO Max in 35 Countries and Paramount+/SkyShowtime in 37 Countries

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.