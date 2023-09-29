Cardiovascular Crisis Meets Cutting-Edge Solutions: Insights from the Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2023 - 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs) on the rise, the healthcare sector leans heavily on innovative solutions like peripheral vascular stents to effectively manage these conditions. "Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, Mode of Delivery, Product, End-use, Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", dives deep into the trends and potential of this burgeoning market.

The report projects a robust growth trajectory, powered by technological advancements, leading to an increase in the approval of state-of-the-art products. Notably, Cordis stands out with its pioneering S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ Vascular Stent System. Such avant-garde solutions are revolutionizing radial access, enhancing patient outcomes, and boosting satisfaction.

By 2030, the global peripheral vascular stents market is forecasted to hit USD 2.97 billion, with a promising CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 onwards. This anticipated surge owes largely to the escalating prevalence of PVDs. In 2020, cardiovascular diseases led to 19.05 million deaths globally, with cerebrovascular diseases adding another 7.08 million deaths, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

This escalating health crisis emphasizes the imperative need for efficient interventions. Beyond rising health concerns, the market's upswing can also be attributed to relentless technological innovations. A prime example is the recent approval of Cordis' S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ Vascular Stent System by the U.S. FDA in March 2022. Accompanied by the BRITE TIP RADIANZ Guiding Sheath and SABERX RADIANZ PTA Catheter, this system exemplifies the continuous strive for excellence in cardiovascular technology.

Key Market Highlights from 2022 include:

The drug-eluting stents (DES) segment took the lion's share with 60.52%. Their ability to effectively reduce restenosis and major adverse cardiac events gives them an edge over bare metal stents (BMS).

Balloon-expanding stents dominated with a market share of 53.92%, offering precise and controlled vessel expansion, favoring minimally invasive procedures.

The Iliac artery stents segment represented the largest share at 33.46%, reflecting the prevalence of iliac arterial occlusive disease, impacting close to 8 million individuals in the U.S. alone.

In the healthcare infrastructure, hospital & cardiac centers held a commanding 74.54% of the market, signifying their pivotal role in diagnosing and treating CVDs.

Geographically, North America led with a 43.79% market share, testament to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and medical expertise.

To provide a granular understanding of the market, the report is segmented into various chapters, encompassing topics from methodologies, executive summaries, market variables to company profiles of industry giants like Medtronic, Terumo Europe NV, Boston Scientific Inc., Stryker, Biotronik, and more.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahk24o

